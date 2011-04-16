HEATED
An interview with MSNBC's Ali VelshiMSNBC anchor Ali Velshi shares his thoughts on covering climate change, COVID-19, and both of them together. 
Emily Atkin
Apr 17 1
HEATED asked several experts to weigh in on the potential climate impacts of the oil industry's recent unprecedented downturn.
Emily Atkin
Apr 16 2
For subscribers: My unedited interview with Mary Heglar“OK, I’m not gonna get drunk drunk.”
Emily Atkin
Apr 15
Oil crumbles, Mary Heglar shinesA 30-rack of Bud Light Lime costs more than a barrel of oil right now. Also, climate justice essayist Mary Heglar on the connections between COVID-19 a…
Emily Atkin
Apr 15 7
The climate crisis threatened millions of lives before COVID-19. Now, it threatens millions more.
Emily Atkin
Apr 14 2
Want to prevent the next pandemic? Fight climate changeClimate action is essential preventative care for disease spread, explains pediatrician and Harvard C-CHANGE director Ari Bernstein in episode 4 of the…
Emily Atkin
Apr 10 1
A celebration of the senator's no-B.S. approach to the climate crisis over the course of two presidential campaigns.
Emily Atkin
Apr 9 19
For subscribers: My unedited Anthony Rogers-Wright interviewLike the edited version, except longer and with more cursing. 
Emily Atkin
Apr 8 3
COVID-19 is ravaging environmental justice communitiesIn Anthony Rogers-Wright's network alone, 10 people have already died, the climate justice activists tells us in episode 3 of the HEATED podcast.
Emily Atkin
Apr 8 6
For subscribers: My unedited Kate Aronoff interviewIn which I tell Kate that seeing her get my old job at The New Republic was like seeing an ex-boyfriend get a really hot new girlfriend. 
Emily Atkin
Apr 7 2
For subscribers: My unedited Bill McKibben interviewAn exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of the work that goes into the HEATED podcast.
Emily Atkin
Apr 7 3
I’ve been stuck in a self-centered emotional loop for weeks now. I'm ready to be pissed off for the planet again.
Emily Atkin
Apr 6 7
