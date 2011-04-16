HEATED
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
Top
Discussion
An interview with MSNBC's Ali Velshi
MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi shares his thoughts on covering climate change, COVID-19, and both of them together.
Emily Atkin
Apr 17
7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
An interview with MSNBC's Ali Velshi
MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi shares his thoughts on covering climate change, COVID-19, and both of them together.
Emily Atkin
Apr 17
7
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
Share
Coronavirus won't save the planet
HEATED asked several experts to weigh in on the potential climate impacts of the oil industry's recent unprecedented downturn.
Emily Atkin
Apr 16
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Coronavirus won't save the planet
HEATED asked several experts to weigh in on the potential climate impacts of the oil industry's recent unprecedented downturn.
Emily Atkin
Apr 16
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Share
For subscribers: My unedited interview with Mary Heglar
“OK, I’m not gonna get drunk drunk.”
Emily Atkin
Apr 15
5
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
For subscribers: My unedited interview with Mary Heglar
“OK, I’m not gonna get drunk drunk.”
Emily Atkin
Apr 15
5
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
Oil crumbles, Mary Heglar shines
A 30-rack of Bud Light Lime costs more than a barrel of oil right now. Also, climate justice essayist Mary Heglar on the connections between COVID-19 a…
Emily Atkin
Apr 15
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
7
Oil crumbles, Mary Heglar shines
A 30-rack of Bud Light Lime costs more than a barrel of oil right now. Also, climate justice essayist Mary Heglar on the connections between COVID-19 a…
Emily Atkin
Apr 15
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
7
Share
Coronavirus makes climate change more urgent, not less
The climate crisis threatened millions of lives before COVID-19. Now, it threatens millions more.
Emily Atkin
Apr 14
10
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Coronavirus makes climate change more urgent, not less
The climate crisis threatened millions of lives before COVID-19. Now, it threatens millions more.
Emily Atkin
Apr 14
10
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Share
Want to prevent the next pandemic? Fight climate change
Climate action is essential preventative care for disease spread, explains pediatrician and Harvard C-CHANGE director Ari Bernstein in episode 4 of the…
Emily Atkin
Apr 10
6
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
Want to prevent the next pandemic? Fight climate change
Climate action is essential preventative care for disease spread, explains pediatrician and Harvard C-CHANGE director Ari Bernstein in episode 4 of the…
Emily Atkin
Apr 10
6
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
1
Share
Bernie's dopest climate burns
A celebration of the senator's no-B.S. approach to the climate crisis over the course of two presidential campaigns.
Emily Atkin
Apr 9
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
19
Bernie's dopest climate burns
A celebration of the senator's no-B.S. approach to the climate crisis over the course of two presidential campaigns.
Emily Atkin
Apr 9
11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
19
Share
For subscribers: My unedited Anthony Rogers-Wright interview
Like the edited version, except longer and with more cursing.
Emily Atkin
Apr 8
6
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
3
For subscribers: My unedited Anthony Rogers-Wright interview
Like the edited version, except longer and with more cursing.
Emily Atkin
Apr 8
6
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
3
Share
COVID-19 is ravaging environmental justice communities
In Anthony Rogers-Wright's network alone, 10 people have already died, the climate justice activists tells us in episode 3 of the HEATED podcast.
Emily Atkin
Apr 8
5
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
6
COVID-19 is ravaging environmental justice communities
In Anthony Rogers-Wright's network alone, 10 people have already died, the climate justice activists tells us in episode 3 of the HEATED podcast.
Emily Atkin
Apr 8
5
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
6
Share
For subscribers: My unedited Kate Aronoff interview
In which I tell Kate that seeing her get my old job at The New Republic was like seeing an ex-boyfriend get a really hot new girlfriend.
Emily Atkin
Apr 7
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
For subscribers: My unedited Kate Aronoff interview
In which I tell Kate that seeing her get my old job at The New Republic was like seeing an ex-boyfriend get a really hot new girlfriend.
Emily Atkin
Apr 7
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
2
Share
For subscribers: My unedited Bill McKibben interview
An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of the work that goes into the HEATED podcast.
Emily Atkin
Apr 7
6
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
3
For subscribers: My unedited Bill McKibben interview
An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of the work that goes into the HEATED podcast.
Emily Atkin
Apr 7
6
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
3
Share
Out of grief, and into anger
I’ve been stuck in a self-centered emotional loop for weeks now. I'm ready to be pissed off for the planet again.
Emily Atkin
Apr 6
14
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
7
Out of grief, and into anger
I’ve been stuck in a self-centered emotional loop for weeks now. I'm ready to be pissed off for the planet again.
Emily Atkin
Apr 6
14
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
7
Share
© 2020 Emily Atkin. See
privacy
and
terms
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts