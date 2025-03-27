Today’s edition is a special collaboration by Popular Information and HEATED. You can subscribe to Popular Information, a newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism, HERE.



A worker installs solar panels for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's biggest solar and battery storage plant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 near California City, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

During his confirmation hearing, Energy Secretary Chris Wright tried to convince senators he wasn’t your typical fracking executive.

Wright—the CEO of $3 billion methane gas company Liberty Energy—promised to support all types of energy production, including solar and wind. “The solution to climate change is to evolve our energy system,” he said. “I am for improving all energy technologies that can better human lives and reduce emissions.”

But, after his confirmation, Wright walked back that promise, claiming renewable technologies are inherently unreliable. “There is simply no physical way that wind, solar and batteries could replace the myriad uses of natural gas,” he claimed at a fossil fuel industry conference this month.

Wright is wrong. There is a physical way that wind, solar and batteries could replace gas for electricity generation: long-duration energy storage systems. These are essentially big battery facilities that can take cheap wind and solar generation and make it available for extended periods when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

But Wright may be planning to sabotage the future of long-duration energy storage systems, according to a “hit list” of DOE clean energy projects obtained by HEATED and Popular Information.

The existence of the “hit list” was first reported by E&E News on Friday. The "hit list" is a collection of clean energy projects already awarded billions of dollars in grants and loans under the Inflation Reduction Act, bipartisan infrastructure law, and annual appropriations. The DOE is now seeking to cancel these projects. The list will be submitted to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Office of Management and Budget, according to two people familiar with the plan.

Among many other proposed cuts, the “hit list” includes six long-duration energy storage projects that have already had $156 million in federal funding obligated under the bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grants for those projects were awarded in 2023, and “seen as vital for turning variable wind and solar production into a reliable, round-the-clock power source,” Canary Media reported at the time.

The reason these grants were seen as so vital for wind and solar’s future is because they were commercial test-runs of newer technologies. They were intended to “convince private investors as well as utility regulatory commissions that these are trustworthy investments,” Canary Media reported. “If that succeeds, power companies will greenlight more of these projects in the near future.”

If the Department of Energy terminates these grants, it will further delay the transition to renewables and make the fossil fuel industry’s claim that solar and wind can never compete a self-fullfiling prophecy. It will also be a blow to private investors, who are funding more than 50 percent of all the energy storage projects on the list.

The energy storage grants being considered for elimination are:

The $50 million Westinghouse project grant, slated to help the remote community of Healy, Alaska, transition from coal power to renewables.



The $49 million NextEra project grant, slated to help develop, build, and operate zinc-bromide battery energy storage systems in Oregon, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.



The $30 million Chargebliss project grant, slated to build a non-lithium-ion battery energy storage system at a pediatric hospital in Madera, CA. (While California is a blue state, the hospital is in Republican Congressman Tom McClintock’s district.)

Two $10 million grants for the Rejoule and Smartville projects, slated to repurpose used electric-car batteries to power low-income communities as an alternative to high-polluting peaker plants in Minnesota, New Mexico, California, Louisiana, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The $6.5 million Urban Electric grant to test zinc manganese dioxide batteries in New York.

These energy storage grants, however, are just one small portion of a massive list of proposed cuts.

The list, for example, proposes more than $900 million in cuts to grants issued by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE). The proposed cuts range from developing electric vehicle infrastructure in underserved areas to researching the impact of offshore windmills on wildlife. Over a quarter of the grants were slated to fund research at universities across the country.

The hit list also includes over $760 million in proposed cuts from the DOE’s Grid Deployment Office (GDO), which works to advance electric infrastructure across the country. The largest proposed GDO cut is a $389 million grant to Power Up New England, which, among other things, would have funded the development of enough offshore wind projects in Massachusetts and Connecticut to “power about 2 million homes.”

The rest of the proposed GDO cuts were grants awarded through the office’s Transmission Siting and Economic Development Grants Program, which are slated to fund 20 projects to advance transmission infrastructure and support economic development across 16 states. Those proposals seem to contradict Wright’s confirmation hearing pledge to support expanding and strengthening the U.S. transmission system.

The DOE did not confirm the existence of a hit list. A DOE spokesperson told Politico that the agency “is conducting a department-wide review to ensure all activities follow the law and align with the Trump administration’s priorities.”

It is unclear, however, if the Trump administration has the legal authority to pull any funding that’s already been approved and promised by Congress, according to Jill Tauber, the vice president of climate and energy litigation at Earthjustice.

“Cutting funding that Congress has appropriated for specific programs and that federal agencies have already promised to recipients raises numerous legal concerns—from constitutional violations like separation of powers and faithfully executing laws to arbitrary and unreasoned decision-making,” Tauber said in an e-mail.

In addition, some money for the targeted projects hasn’t just been promised; It’s already been spent. The Westinghouse project in Healy, Alaska, for example, has already spent $157,000 of its federal grant. The ReJouse project has already spent $200,000.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, the leading Democrat on the Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee, called the proposed cuts a “dereliction of the Department’s responsibility to carry out duly enacted spending laws.”

“An unelected Billionaire who made his vast fortune off government contracts should not be able to unilaterally stop these programs, and take money out of the pockets of Americans who need it most,” she said in a statement. “We need the Department of Energy to work with us — not against us — to lower energy costs and help create good-paying jobs, but at a bare minimum, we demand the Department to follow the law as intended.”



Additional reporting by Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims.

Have a news tip? Contact me securely via Signal at emorwee.06

More reporting on the DOE hit list:

Trump admin considers killing big energy projects in Dem states. Politico reported Wednesday: A list circulating inside the Energy Department suggests cutting funding for the development of four hydrogen production hubs in mostly Democratic-leaning states while maintaining funding for three hubs spread across mostly red states, three people familiar with the plan said Wednesday. …



A spreadsheet of the projects prepared by DOE and obtained by POLITICO labeled each hub as “cut” or “keep.” Out of seven projects, only the four planned for primarily Democratic-leaning states are recommended to have their funding pulled back, according to people familiar with the latest iteration of the plan.

On the cut list: the Pacific Northwest hub spanning Oregon, Washington and Montana; the ARCHES hub in California; the Midwest regional hub linking Illinois, Indiana and Michigan; and the Mid-Atlantic hub in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

DOE writing hit list of Biden clean energy projects to roll back. E&E News reported Friday: An initial list of projects that had been eyed for elimination included $8 billion for hydrogen hubs, $7 billion for carbon capture hubs, $6.3 billion for industrial demonstrations, $500 million for long-duration energy storage, $133 million for the Liftoff program for accelerating new technology development and $50 million for distributed energy energy programs, according to the person who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic.

Catch of the Day: Climate change is very scary for reader Tria’s snow-loving dog, Noel. But she finds comfort in snuggling with her best friend, Banana Duck.

Want to see your furry (or non-furry!) friend in HEATED? It might take a little while, but we WILL get to yours eventually! Just send a picture and some words to catchoftheday@heated.world..