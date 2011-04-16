HEATED
HEATED
A newsletter for people who are pissed off about the climate crisis.
An interview with MSNBC's Ali Velshi
MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi shares his thoughts on covering climate change, COVID-19, and both of them together.
Emily Atkin
7
Coronavirus won't save the planet
HEATED asked several experts to weigh in on the potential climate impacts of the oil industry's recent unprecedented downturn.
Emily Atkin
Apr 16
11
For subscribers: My unedited interview with Mary Heglar
“OK, I’m not gonna get drunk drunk.”
Emily Atkin
Apr 15
5
Oil crumbles, Mary Heglar shines
A 30-rack of Bud Light Lime costs more than a barrel of oil right now. Also, climate justice essayist Mary Heglar on the connections between COVID-19 a…
Emily Atkin
Apr 15
11
Coronavirus makes climate change more urgent, not less
The climate crisis threatened millions of lives before COVID-19. Now, it threatens millions more.
Emily Atkin
Apr 14
10
Want to prevent the next pandemic? Fight climate change
Climate action is essential preventative care for disease spread, explains pediatrician and Harvard C-CHANGE director Ari Bernstein in episode 4 of the…
Emily Atkin
Apr 10
6
Bernie's dopest climate burns
A celebration of the senator's no-B.S. approach to the climate crisis over the course of two presidential campaigns.
Emily Atkin
Apr 9
11
For subscribers: My unedited Anthony Rogers-Wright interview
Like the edited version, except longer and with more cursing.
Emily Atkin
Apr 8
6
