An interview with MSNBC's Ali VelshiMSNBC anchor Ali Velshi shares his thoughts on covering climate change, COVID-19, and both of them together. 
HEATED asked several experts to weigh in on the potential climate impacts of the oil industry's recent unprecedented downturn.
Apr 16 2
For subscribers: My unedited interview with Mary Heglar“OK, I’m not gonna get drunk drunk.”
Apr 15
Oil crumbles, Mary Heglar shinesA 30-rack of Bud Light Lime costs more than a barrel of oil right now. Also, climate justice essayist Mary Heglar on the connections between COVID-19 a…
Apr 15 7
The climate crisis threatened millions of lives before COVID-19. Now, it threatens millions more.
Apr 14 2
Want to prevent the next pandemic? Fight climate changeClimate action is essential preventative care for disease spread, explains pediatrician and Harvard C-CHANGE director Ari Bernstein in episode 4 of the…
Apr 10 1
A celebration of the senator's no-B.S. approach to the climate crisis over the course of two presidential campaigns.
Apr 9 19
For subscribers: My unedited Anthony Rogers-Wright interviewLike the edited version, except longer and with more cursing. 
Apr 8 3
