“Our credo must be the exposure of the plunderers, the steerers, the wirepullers, the bosses, the brokers, the campaign givers and takers … So I say: Stew, percolate, pester, track, burrow, besiege, confront, damage, level, care.” — Wayne Barrett, 1945-2017

Accountability journalism for the climate crisis.

It is not your fault that the planet is burning. Your air conditioner, your hamburger, your gas-powered car—these aren’t the reasons we only have about a decade to prevent irreversible climate catastrophe.

No; the majority of the blame for the climate emergency lies at the foot of the greedy; the cowardly; the power-hungry; the apathetic. And that’s why I created this newsletter: to expose and explain the forces behind past and present inaction on the most existential threat of our time.

If you sign up, you’ll get original reporting and analysis on the climate crisis at the top of your inbox every morning, Monday through Thursday. I believe that’s where news on this emergency deserves to be: the top of your inbox, every morning. And I believe that news should arm you with the knowledge you need to effectively fight this crisis.

I also believe we should probably have a little fun while we’re fighting. So there will be some fun things, too. Maybe drag queens? IDK. TBD.

It’s time to get angry.

The environmental community has long debated the best strategy for engaging the public on climate. Should journalists convey messages of optimism and hope? Or should they stoke fear by writing about scientists’ dire projections of the future?

That debate is fine, but it’s missing a key emotion: Anger.

My late mentor, Wayne Barrett, was an angry journalist, furious about the blatant injustices New York City’s power brokers inflicted on the city’s most vulnerable. He used that emotion to drive his reporting. His mentor, Jack Newfield, once wrote that “Compassion without anger can become merely sentiment or pity. Knowledge without anger can stagnate into mere cynicism and apathy. Anger improves lucidity, persistence, audacity, and memory.”

To stop the forces that have been preventing climate action for the last 30 years, we’ll need all those things.

About Emily

“One of the foremost climate journalists in the U.S.” - MSNBC

My political reporting career began in 2011, when I was Wayne’s research assistant. Together, we published pieces in The Nation, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek.

My climate change journalism career began in 2013, when I moved to Washington, D.C. for a climate reporter job at ThinkProgress. From early 2017 to late 2019, I covered climate change as a staff writer for The New Republic. My reporting on climate change has also appeared in Slate, Mother Jones, Sojourners, CityLab, and The Hill. I’ve talked about my climate work on MSNBC, CSPAN, and NPR.

You can find more about me, including writing samples and media appearances, here.

What are people saying about HEATED?

Pre-launch, we had some incredible endorsements.

Bill McKibben
Given the author, I bet this is going to be good--and Heated is an excellent name! Also, what a time to launch!

Emily Atkin @emorwee

Some personal news: Tomorrow is my last day @newrepublic! On Sept. 9, I'm launching a daily newsletter dedicated to original reporting + analysis on the climate crisis. It's called HEATED, and it would mean the world to me (literally) if you signed up: https://t.co/lhVTa5uizV

August 29th 2019

17 Retweets
Jamil Smith
Emily is one of the best journalists now focusing on arguably the most urgent topic of our time. Her departure is a loss for @newrepublic, but her heated.world newsletter is sure to become an essential part of our news diet. Sign up now, and get in on the ground floor.

Emily Atkin @emorwee

Some personal news: Tomorrow is my last day @newrepublic! On Sept. 9, I'm launching a daily newsletter dedicated to original reporting + analysis on the climate crisis. It's called HEATED, and it would mean the world to me (literally) if you signed up: https://t.co/lhVTa5uizV

August 30th 2019

13 Retweets
Judd Legum
Sign up for Emily's new newsletter: heated.world There is no issue more important than global warming. And there is no reporter better at covering it than Emily. This will be good.

Emily Atkin @emorwee

Some personal news: Tomorrow is my last day @newrepublic! On Sept. 9, I'm launching a daily newsletter dedicated to original reporting + analysis on the climate crisis. It's called HEATED, and it would mean the world to me (literally) if you signed up: https://t.co/lhVTa5uizV

August 29th 2019

42 Retweets

Post-launch, the reviews have been even better!

Amy Westervelt
Do yourself a favor and read @emorwee on Franzen right now (and subscribe to her newsletter!)

September 9th 2019

37 Retweets
Christine Arena
Waking up to @emorwee's pre-launch issue of HEATED put a huge smile on my face. "Seven. Freaking. Hours." *airhorn sounds* Subscribe here for funny, nerdy and appropriately pissed off climate coverage:

September 5th 2019

Emily Atkin
Alec Baldwin is signed up for my newsletter. Are you?

HABFoundation @ABFalecbaldwin

Follow @emorwee and vent about this heated world...

September 10th 2019

1 Retweet

So what are you waiting for?

“Pick an issue. Study it. Figure out who the decision makers you want to influence are. Name the guilty men. Make alliances with experts. Combine activism with the writing. Create a constituency for reform. And don’t stop till you have achieved some progress. This is what I mean by the Joe Frazier method. Keep coming forward. Be relentless. Don’t stop moving your hands. Break the other guy’s will.” — Jack Newfield, 1938-2004



