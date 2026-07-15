HEATED

HEATED

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Gina Weatherup's avatar
Gina Weatherup
2d

This is one of only 2 newsletters I have paid for consistently for multiple years. It's so worth it! I get news I never see anywhere else & I've been enjoying listening to the new podcast. Thanks for your work, Emily!

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2d

Heated is more than worth it! I’m happy to support your excellent, no compromises work.

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