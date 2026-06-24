HEATED

HEATED

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David Guenette's avatar
David Guenette
3d

There's plenty more of this sort of "sneak" messaging, not to mention direct and dark money influence peddling and lobbying. Emily's article sent me to Gemini with the query: "What organizations, scholars, researchers, and individuals investigate the money being spent in the U.S. by the fossil fuel industries on educational programs, reports, "grassroot" organizations, and political actors and law makers at every level?" I followed up with another clarifying query. I'm working on checking further and cleaning the results up and send it on to Emily, not that much of it will be news to her (she's listed under "Investigative Journalism Outlets").

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Adam W. Barney's avatar
Adam W. Barney
3d

I feel super lucky to have been following Emily Atkin and HEATED for years, and stories like this are exactly why.

As the father of two young daughters, I want schools helping kids build critical thinking skills, not quietly steering them toward a predetermined conclusion.

The part that bothers me most isn’t that oil and gas are discussed. Any honest look at human progress has to acknowledge the enormous role fossil fuels have played in building the modern world. The problem is when industry-funded materials present themselves as objective while leaving out key context, minimizing tradeoffs, or obscuring who is paying the bills.

That’s not education. That’s influence.

And unfortunately, this isn’t new. Industries have been trying to shape public opinion through classrooms, advertising, and public relations for generations. The tactics evolve, but the playbook is familiar.

What gives me hope is that today’s students are smart. Give them the evidence. Give them competing viewpoints. Teach them how to evaluate sources, incentives, and claims. Let them wrestle with complexity.

The future my daughters inherit will require nuance, systems thinking, and the ability to hold multiple truths at the same time. We don’t need curated narratives. We need transparency.

Thanks for continuing to shine a light on stories that many of us would never otherwise see.

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