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Casey Cameron's avatar
Casey Cameron
2dEdited

It’s so difficult to stay anchored to science and reality when the lies about fossil fuels flood our screens. Emily Atkin, thank you for reminding us we’re not crazy!

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Gretchen
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You accomplish veracity among the mire of blurb that surrounds media today; a beacon in the fog of lies & graft that fuels the abomination of our world. I seek your words to keep my footing…

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