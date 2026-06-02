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Tom Mikulka's avatar
Tom Mikulka
2d

Up here in Maine, Third Act Maine has been asking another iconic outdoor company, L.L. Bean to stop using Citibank for its credit card services. Citi is one of the dirtiest banks in the world, gleefully financing fossil fuel projects. We have also reminded L.L. Bean that research shows that parking your profits in a Citi account significantly increases your carbon footprint. If the dirtiest banks were a country they would rank as number four in carbon emissions worldwide. LL Bean is not interested, it's all about customer benefits from their Citi card. By contrast, Patagonia offers no credit card and they acknowledge the harm done by banking with Chase, Citi. Wells, and BOA. They park their money with green banks. So, Emily, perhaps your next segment could be about the greenwashing masters at LL. Bean, whose marketing slogan is , "the outside is inside everything we do". NOT!

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Yessenia Funes's avatar
Yessenia Funes
2d

such good and necessary journalism!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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