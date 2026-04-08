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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
2d

I did some digging and found that last year, some 40,000 new gas cars were sold every day, on average. Since the electorate is 50/50, this means about 20,000 Dems are buying new gas cars daily. This needs to stop!

Used EVs are better than many new gas cars, and for less money. A good example is that you can't find a new gas car of any kind selling for $40,000 that is as good as a used Model 3 selling for $20,000. Many used EVs sell for as little as $10,000.

Why is this important? Americans spent about $425 billion on gasoline last year. Half that came from Dems. The oil industry spent over a billion electing Trump and a MAGA congress. Half that came from Dems.

We can't beat these evil people while simultaneously giving them hundreds of billions every year.

Never buy a gas car again. Research which EV will serve your daily needs, figure out where you'll charge it, then save up and get it done. If you drive a gas car, this should be your top priority.

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Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
2d

It goes to show us that these corporate executives only have one allegiance and it isn't to the United States, or any other country. They live outside of borders and use whatever assets a country has for their own personal gain. The world order is changing for the worse and people like Trump are just useful puppets to help them add more to their wealth.

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