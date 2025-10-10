Good morning and happy Friday, y’all. I’m writing to you from a little vacation I’m taking for my 36th birthday, reflecting on all the climate stories I’ve covered since I started this newsletter when I was 29—and all the stories that are still yet to come.



Lately I’ve been focusing my energies on debunking dangerous misinformation flowing from a federal government captured by Big Oil, and highlighting activism I find thought-provoking, inspiring, and of-the-moment. Here are some of the stories that have resonated most with HEATED readers over the last few months:





These stories were made possible because of you. Your subscriptions are keeping HEATED’s climate journalism truly independent, free from the influence and pressure of corporate, political, and/or billionaire overlords. That’s a rare thing in media these days.



It’s incredibly important to me that this reader-funded journalism actually serves the needs of the community that funds it. So today, I’d like to hear from you. What stories should HEATED focus on in the weeks and months ahead? How do you think HEATED’s coverage can best serve our climate-concerned community?

You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now.

Hope you all have a great weekend, and I’ll be back in your inboxes when I return from vacation after October 15th.