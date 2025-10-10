HEATED

Dan Eichelsdoerfer
1d

Building on Ken's third suggestion, I'd love to see more coverage of inspiring, innovative activism / organizing. It would also be interesting to compare and contrast new tactics/strategies for climate organizing in the US vs. other countries.

One other area where I'd love to see more coverage is the flows of money for lobbying and influence from the O&G players. I think of this as akin to expanding Jane Mayer's "Dark Money" into the present: what are the API, Koch Foundation, IPAA, etc. up to now? Are there new configurations of O&G billionaires gearing up to fund a new generation of misinformation and denial? What channels and people (e.g., TPUSA) are they using? ...etc etc.

All of that said, I've loved your coverage since the beginning; so you could also change nothing and I'd still be satisfied. I also really hope you're enjoying your well-deserved vacation :).

1d

Dear Emily, I wonder if you would be willing to help us figure out why the board of the largest pension fund in the country will not divest from fossil fuels. Here in Sacramento we have been working with Thirdact and fossil free California to get them to divest. Fossil free California has been even doing this longer for over 10 years without any result. From our previous work with trying to get the top four banks funding fossil fuels in the world which are Chase Wells Fargo city and Bank of America to divest was that we found out that 80% of the board members of these corporations were in someway tied to the oil industry. So they were captured but we have not been able to find out why CalPERS’s board refuses to consider this despite the fact that so many studies show that oil demand is decreasing in the world and theIR fossil fuel stocks and S&P 500 has steadily dropped over decades to where now it’s underperforming many other industries. Their ignorance of the fact that renewable energies are now the cheapest and most rapidly growing energy form is mind-boggling. Please consider looking into this to help us figure out why. Thank you very much for your great investigative journalism and today I signed on when I read about your investigation of Charlie Kirk and his connections with the fossil fuel industry it was very revealing.

Thank you,

Goli with Thirdact Sacramento.

