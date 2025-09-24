HEATED

Joseph Mangano
3d

This would all be funnier if the implications weren't so deadly serious. That's what's so frustrating about this situation. Trump and his cronies aren't serious people, but they've been given the keys to the car, so we need to reckon with the damage they can do. It's like a toddler putting a colander on his head like a helmet and laughing at him...until you realize that the toddler is somehow holding a loaded handgun. Suddenly, the silly child being silly isn't a joke anymore.

Bob Hinton
3d

Thank you for addressing Trump’s ridiculous comments in such a timely manner.

