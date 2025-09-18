HEATED

HEATED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Walker's avatar
Jim Walker
4d

Thank you for bringing to light the connection of fossil fuel funding to the right-wing culture war platforms. You are doing important and courageous writing. Keep it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William's avatar
William
4d

Knew about his transphobia but was unaware of his fossil fuel funding or frequent climate denial.

I'm really grateful your writing keeps bringing up the important point of how climate denial goes hand in hand with everything related to conservatism now, specifically transphobia. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Atkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture