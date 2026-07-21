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Rocky Kistner's avatar
Rocky Kistner
2d

Good job stay on this and follow the money. So few others are.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2d

I'm glad you pointed out that it's not only Trump denying climate science, and at that, it's not even just congressional Republicans, though they're clearly the biggest culprit. I'm simultaneously dismayed it's a mere 45% of Republican respondents who acknowledge that climate change is worsening wildfires. Get with the program, ladies and gents!

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