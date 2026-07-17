HEATED

HEATED

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Mike Foley's avatar
Mike Foley
2d

And to add insult to injury, our governor’s administration in Michigan just granted permits to Enbridge for a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac - infrastructure whose purpose is to perpetuate the use of fossil fuels for another 99 years. She ignored the science, 70,000 public comments from her citizens, trod over indigenous treaty rights, went back on her own promise that helped get her elected, … either because she was bought off or she has higher political ambitions and this was the way to go not to ruffle major donors. It makes you sick, especially when we are already sick from the smoke from a burning planet.

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David's avatar
David
2d

Eloquently ranted! I feel the same. Looking at pics of northern Ontario ablaze reminds me of driving out west in 1988; my first year tree planting. I learned about the mountain pine beetle outbreak that summer…and the reasons this endemic beetle’s numbers exploded.

It was my first summer job in university…taking environmental studies…writing letters, occupying politician’s offices, blockading forestry roads, learning about Indigenous Peoples’ rights and history, joining more protests, “acting locally”, “being the change you want to see”, getting solar panels, eventually an EV, making the “lifestyle changes”, “being FOR things rather than always against…”, “investing for good”, etc. etc. And I can only conclude: it has made no notable dent in our trajectory. Now I and my co-strugglers are trying to stop a friggin’ GENOCIDE being live streamed every day and even that is considered by the average person “too political”. FFS, is ranting all we have left???

😤😤

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