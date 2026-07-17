Smoke from massive wildfires in Canada engulfed the New York City skyline on July 16, 2026. Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images.

I said I’d be taking a break from writing this week. Well, the universe clearly has other plans, as I am trapped inside because the air is poison. All there is to do is ruminate.



What’s that viral quote again? “Climate change will manifest as a series of disasters viewed through phones with footage that gets closer and closer to where you live until you’re the one filming it.” The original author apparently wrote that sentence while sitting on the toilet during an unprecedented 2022 wildfire, a fitting nod to our current diarrhea parasite-ridden reality. (Also a climate story, by the way).

I am so tired of this cycle. The idea of writing another article about “why this is climate change” or “how the Trump administration is making this worse” or “what you can do to make a difference” makes me nauseous with boredom and resentment. I’ve done it. I’ve done it repeatedly. I’ve poured everything I have into it every single time.



The torture of climate obstruction is that it exists to trap us in the cycle of explanation and debate forever. Polluters and their cronies are not trying to win the climate argument, merely to prolong it in perpetuity so there’s never enough public consensus for action. Obstructionists always say they’re just “asking questions.” But year after year, the questions and the answers are the same. And god forbid you get too tired or frustrated to keep explaining the nuances, or at least to do it with a smile. Then you’re a shithead who doesn’t want to engage.

One of the most excruciating versions of this cycles is the climate-change-versus-forest-management trap. The number of Republican lawmakers screaming “aCtuaLLy, iT’s FoReSt mAnAgEmeNt, NoT cLiMatE ChaNgE,” is enough to make me pop a blood vessel. Yes, it’s true! Forest management plays a role! It is not enough to manage away the hotter, drier conditions that have turned fires into continent-spanning hellscape smoke events. We have talked to an endless number of ecologists, fire management experts, and climate scientists about this. Maybe stop getting all your information from fossil fuel bootlickers and you will begin to understand.

We are given only a limited number of truly perfect summer days in our time on Earth. One of the more insidious cruelties of fossil fuel greed is how it slowly strips those days from us, more and more throughout our lifetimes, perhaps without us even realizing what we have lost. On a normal summer day like today, it might be pretty hot and maybe even a little hazy—but we might still be able to go for a bike ride or watch the dogs play at the park or stroll to the thrift store to terrorize our roommates with another stupid piece of home decor.



Instead, we are trapped inside, afraid to breathe, because a small, powerful group of polluting industries and their political allies spent decades lying about the problem and are still working, right now, to reverse what little progress has been made.



How many more summer days have to be stolen before we stop pretending this is natural? How many unprecedented disasters must be explained before the explanation is allowed to stick? How many times must scientists establish the same basic facts before we stop tiptoeing around the problem? What, exactly, are we still waiting to learn?

Anyway, just had to let some of the bitterness out—it’s the only way, in my experience, to be able to move forward. Feel free to let any of your own out in the comments.

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“Climate disinformation does not need to convince everyone to be effective. It only needs to create enough confusion, at the wrong moment, to interfere with decisions.” - Climate Action Against Disinformation

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