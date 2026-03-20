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"Is it a condom or is it gasoline?"

Tracy and I play a game.
Emily Atkin's avatar
Emily Atkin
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Everything in the news is awful! So for this week’s podcast subscriber-only content, we’re ignoring all that and playing a game.

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