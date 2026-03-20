Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview3646"Is it a condom or is it gasoline?"Tracy and I play a game.Emily AtkinMar 20, 2026∙ Paid3646ShareEverything in the news is awful! So for this week’s podcast subscriber-only content, we’re ignoring all that and playing a game. Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to HEATED to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inHEATEDSubscribeAuthorsEmily AtkinRecent PostsHow fossil fuel ads manipulate usMar 19 • Emily AtkinOur reaction to the Steyer interviewMar 12 • Emily AtkinCan a billionaire fix California?Mar 12 • Emily AtkinNBC's top climate reporter resignsMar 5 • Emily AtkinClimate coverage is shrinking. We're expanding it.Feb 26 • Emily AtkinWhere does the climate movement go from here?Jul 31, 2025 • Emily Atkin and Bill McKibbenStacey Abrams wants YOU (to go electric)Mar 24, 2023 • Emily Atkin and Arielle Samuelson