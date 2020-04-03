Episode 2: Kate Aronoff • It's a great time to be evil!

Welcome to Episode 2 of HEATED, a podcast for people who are pissed off about COVID-19 and the climate crisis. Today, we’re talking with The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff.

Kate’s been writing brilliantly about creative policy solutions to the pandemic for a long time now—weeks, even, before COVID-19 took over the national discussion.

These solutions would not only help revitalize the economy; they would help it become resilient against the next global crisis: climate change. They include a green stimulus, a green jobs guarantee, and nationalizing the fossil fuel industry.

And yet, when Kate and I chatted, no one in power seemed to be talking about forward-looking solutions like these.

We spoke on Monday, and things have changed a little bit since our discussion—but not by much. The basic elements are the same: our political leaders have utterly failed to imagine what a better world could look like after this pandemic.

What has happened is that fossil fuel interests are currently capitalizing on that failure.

As thousands of Americans have been suffering and dying from COVID-19, the EPA stopped enforcement of environmental health regulations. The country’s pipeline safety regulatory agency relaxed compliance enforcement, too. The Trump administration rolled back public health regulations to reduce pollution from cars. And three states signed laws restricting the ability of climate activists to protest fossil fuel projects.

In the last two weeks alone, the plastics industry—which is part of the fossil fuel industry—successfully lobbied several states to bring back single-use plastic bags. The National Mining Association asked the White House to let it stop paying into the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund..And today, to top it all off, several oil and gas executives are meeting at the White House, because they want the next coronavirus relief package to include bailout provisions.

All the while, Republicans have been claiming that anyone who introduces climate policy into the COVID relief conversation is taking advantage of tragedy. Trump called it “ridiculous” and “nonsense” to address climate change in a COVID relief package. Benny Johnson from Turning Point USA said Democrats were “bastards” for using “a national crisis” to push for “Green New Deal goodies.” Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Democrats of “leveraging Americans’ suffering during this crisis to win concessions on their Green New Deal.” The list goes on and on.

The whole thing makes me think of the song, “You,” by the rapper Q-Tip. He says, “The things that you would accuse me of/It seems were the things you were doing, love.” This is the pathology of the fossil fuel industry—and it’s why they’re winning the fight against climate change now. Because they’re not afraid to take what they’re doing, and project it onto their opponents.

Democrats, meanwhile, have been suckered into silence. Too scared to be accused of taking advantage of a crisis, they allowed a $2 trillion spending package to be passed with no climate provisions whatsoever. And they called it a victory. Pathetic.

Apparently the next spending package is going to be different. This week, Democratic leaders in Congress said they would push for several green infrastructure provisions, including a "substantial investment" in high-speed rail, in the next COVID relief bill. Joe Biden has also said he’d like to see the next relief package include elements of his “green deal,” as he called it. We’ll see what happens.

In the meantime, enjoy my conversation with Kate, audio file above. I’ll send out an email with the written transcript when I get some time. (Sorry guys, I’m exhausted).

The HEATED podcast is produced by HEATED, with support from Limina House. Our production team is my co-executive producer Mikel Ellcessor, Paul Chuffo is our engineer and producer, and Jessica Frantz runs our operations.

