Listen to our interview with Rep. Ro Khanna
Also, look at a picture of Fish.
A podcast for people who are pissed off about the climate crisis.
Good afternoon! As promised, at the top of this e-mail is an audio file of HEATED’s interview with Congressman Ro Khanna on the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Big Oil. It’s not fancy or anything—it’s just in case you’d rather listen to the full thing than read a slightly edited-down version.
Also, here’s a picture of Fish, since we couldn’t fit one into the original newsletter. It’s from his official Instagram account, which you should totally follow.
OK that’s all. See you next time!
