May 26 was good. The news made it bad.

Some examples of media coverage of May 26.

A couple weeks ago, I lightly complained about news articles that frame climate wins as oil losses. To explain my annoyance, I cited three headlines about the May 26 climate activist victories against Exxon, Chevron, and Shell. They all called it a “Bad Day” for Big Oil.

Over the next few days, I received several messages from readers alerting me to more examples. So in the interest of a fuller picture, I decided to do a more intensive search of news articles about the May 26 climate wins.

What I found has turned my light complaint into a formal grievance. Out of 27 news articles that covered the May 26 climate wins, 24 centered the oil industry’s plight over the planet’s progress. In other words, one of the best days in recent memory for humanity’s future was overwhelming painted by the news media as a loss. It was the best possible framing Big Oil could have asked for.

I’ll explain why in a minute. First, here’s what I found.

Headlines that framed May 26 as a negative (21)

Headlines that framed May 26 as a positive (3)

Headlines that framed May 26 as negative and positive, but led with negative (3)

Headlines that framed May 26 as negative and positive, but led with positive (0)

I could not find any of these.

There are likely more articles about the three May 26 climate victories I missed. If you see any, subscribers, feel free to point them out in the comments. (Note: I’m only looking at articles about all three climate victories, not singular ones.)

Leave a comment

But this analysis illustrates a fairly common phenomenon. News outlets routinely favor a political framing over an existential framing when it comes to climate stories. In general, the push-and-pull between industry and activists is given greater attention than the fight over everyone’s health and economic well-being.

This framing is preferred in part because it sells. The Left sees a “bad day for Big Oil” and celebrates. The fossil fuel-backed Right sees the same and freaks out. Both result in great click-and-share rates—way better than the rates for “A good day for life on Earth.” (Believe me, I know.)

But this framing is also preferred in part because it’s safe. Though the news industry has made great strides in climate truth-telling, there is still one basic fact many outlets remain unwilling to state plainly: that stabilizing the climate requires an end to oil and gas extraction.

Describing May 26 as “A good day for life on Earth” means admitting to that fact, and becoming vulnerable to cries of bias from the oil industry and its allies. News outlets don’t want to deal with that, so they simply call it “a bad day for Big Oil,” and let the industry attack those pesky oil-hating climate activists instead.

Describing May 26 as a “bad day” is not a problem on its own. It was a bad day for Big Oil. The problem is that May 26 was also a lot more—a historic day for the power of activism and the future of the planet—and barely anyone consumed it as such. There will be more opportunities to get it right in the future; more good days for the planet are coming. If we systemically framed the climate fight as one for all our lives, not just the life of Big Oil, there might be a lot more.

Related reading:

The journalism you just consumed is 100 percent independent and funded by readers. You can help support it—and grow HEATED’s ability to hold the powerful accountable—with a paid subscription.

If the cost of this newsletter ($8/month or $75/year) would create a financial burden, please stay on the free list! But, if you can afford it, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Catch of the Day:

Fish and I hope you had a lovely Pride weekend.

OK, that’s all for today—thanks for reading HEATED! If you’d like to share this piece as a web page, click the button below.

Share

If you’re a paid subscriber and would like to post a comment, click the “Leave a comment” button:

Leave a comment

Stay hydrated, eat plants, break a sweat, and have a great day!