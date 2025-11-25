HEATED

Terrance Ó Domhnaill
3h

I watch and read a lot about financials and economics and it's becoming very clear that all of these data centers are headed for a financial fall soon. AI is all speculative and when the investors finally realize they've been had and pull the plug, the AI industry in the U.S. is going to go the same way that the real estate bubble went back in 2008.

Then we may be seeing a bunch of data centers close down due to lack of money. Then what? Will anyone go in there and try to clean up the mess? Probably not. Then all of that tech hardware will rot and leak more pollutants into the local soils around the country while the owners claim bankruptcy.

Do we think the Trump government will step in to assist with the cleanup? These are the same people that just choked off the EPA. I don't see anything good coming from any of this in any way.

Fred Porter
6h

Gotta say, reading the underlying report left me with the feeling this was 95% an "industrial agriculture" problem and 5% a "data center" problem. Funky water system up there. Seems like they were adding CAFOs before they added data centers. Folks are getting sick from nitrates, just like they've been getting sick from nitrates from fertilizers and animal waste in farm country for decades. Similar nitrate levels are found in many wells in the ag areas Midwest, TX, CA w/o any help from data centers. Of course the locals like to blame the big new outsider.

One of my big gripes w/data centers in the NW is that they moved in to get "24/7 clean power" from existing hydro, not by creating much new clean power. They bid up the elec price, and drove out aluminum smelters. And now most aluminum comes from some smelter elsewhere which may or may not be powered "cleanly." And now all of sudden aluminum is a "critical mineral" and OMG, look your solar panels use materials imported OMG from some "unfair" regime like Canada OMG.

