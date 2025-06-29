HEATED

HEATED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Smith's avatar
Anne Smith
1d

They are hell-bent on completely destroying our country and the planet, our only home. I'm utterly enraged. Thanks for your reporting, Emily and Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
1d

Is there something we can do? Senate offices are closed during the weekend so calling senators won’t work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Atkin
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Atkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture