If a nation’s diet requires ecological destruction to sustain it, can it really be called healthy?



There was a time when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would have said no. Before he became the nation’s top health official, Kennedy built his career arguing that human health and environmental health were inseparable—that pollution in rivers became pollution in bodies, and that climate change itself was a public health emergency driven by industrial systems. His premise was simple: when the ecosystems that sustain life become unstable, human health becomes unstable too.

But in office, Kennedy has begun governing as if health begins and ends inside the human body. Nowhere is that clearer than in the new federal food pyramid his department unveiled this week—an inverted version of the original triangle that encourages beef and dairy consumption on nutritional grounds while ignoring the deeply harmful environmental systems required to produce those foods on an industrial scale.

The new inverted food pyramid isn’t merely a poster meant to guide individual choices. It is a set of policy guidelines that directs billions of public dollars toward specific foods, and the agricultural system that supplies them. It determines what food gets bought for school meals, child-care centers, senior-meal programs, and WIC food packages. It guides what foods the government buys for the military and federal cafeterias. It determines how SNAP educates low-income families about “healthy choices.”



In other words, when federal nutrition guidelines shift, the food system shifts with them. And with this new food pyramid, the food system will shift toward producing a lot more beef and dairy—the most resource-intensive and climate-polluting foods we produce at scale.

Americans already eat far more beef and dairy than most of the world. The average American consumes roughly 57 pounds of beef a year—nearly three times the global average—and the United States is the largest consumer of dairy on Earth.

The current rate of meat and dairy consumption is already threatening our health—not necessarily through the act of eating it, but through the impacts of producing such massive quantities of it. Industrialized animal agriculture is one of the largest sources of water contamination in the country. It is a massive contributor to drought in the West; the number one reason for Brazilian Amazon deforestation; and responsible for up to 18 percent of global carbon pollution. Our appetite for meat and dairy are so high that, even if fossil fuel emissions were completely stopped today, the world’s current appetite these products could push warming past the catastrophic 2 degrees Celsius threshold.

Now imagine a world that eats even more meat and dairy than today. The result is straightforward: more cattle, more methane, more water use, and more land dedicated to grazing and feed crops. And where does all that land come from? From native grasslands, prairies, and forests, which are some of the most effective carbon sinks on the planet. Converting them to pasture or cropland releases carbon stored in soils and vegetation and prevents those landscapes from absorbing more in the future. Globally, that process, known as land-use change, is already a major driver of climate change, biodiversity loss, and deforestation.

The United States plays a central role in that system. Much of the grain that feeds American cattle is grown in the Midwest, where fertilizer runoff contaminates drinking water and fuels the annual dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

These ecological pressures eventually show up as public-health problems. Nitrate contamination in water is linked to increased risks of birth defects and certain cancers. Fertilizer runoff and algae blooms threaten fisheries and coastal food supplies. And the carbon and methane released through land conversion and cattle digestion worsen climate change, one of the greatest health crises of our time.

Some insist this picture changes with grass-fed or “regenerative” beef. And in certain ways, those systems are better: well-managed grazing can improve soil structure and reduce some local pollution. But they cannot solve the basic math. Pastured cattle require far more land per calorie than feedlot cattle. Scaling that model to satisfy higher demand would require converting vast areas of grassland and forest into pasture—land the country does not have without sacrificing carbon sinks and wildlife habitat.

Even if the land existed, the climate math would still be punishing. Cattle belch methane no matter how they are raised, and methane is an extremely potent warming gas. Soil carbon gains from grazing are too modest and too slow to offset the methane produced over an animal’s lifetime. In practice, fully grass-fed beef remains several times more climate-intensive per gram of protein than poultry or legumes. It works at small scales. It does not work as the backbone of a national diet.

This is my biggest problem with the new food pyramid. It treats food as a purely biological input rather than a public ecological choice—as if health exists on a separate plane from the land, water, and climate that make nourishment possible in the first place. Thinking this way may make sense for individual bodies in the short term. But in the long term, and in the aggregate, it’s deeply irresponsible.

You cannot build a healthy society on top of an unhealthy biosphere. The climate, water, soil, and land that produce our food are as important to our health as the food itself. Without them, all our talk of “healthy eating” becomes a kind of denial—pretending we can thrive while the systems that keep us alive break down.

RFK Jr. used to know that. He used to preach it. But somewhere along the way, his environmentalism went out to pasture.

I wasn’t sure where to place this in the main article, so I just left it out. But I do want to be clear that I don’t have an issue with everything in the new food pyramid. Emphasizing vegetables and minimally processed foods and minimal sugar sounds great to me. But there are also lots of issues, and we should be honest about them.

