Hey everyone! Just a quick update that, based on last week’s book club suggestion thread, I’ve decided to choose British economist Kate Raworth’s bestselling book “Doughnut Economics” for the next meeting of the HEATED book club, which will be held on Wednesday, June 24.
How do we create a thriving economy that balances the needs of people and the planet? “Doughnut Economics” purports to present the answer. The model has been a popular idea with leading political thinkers across the world for some time — but now, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Amsterdam has decided to actually start using it to guide its policy decisions moving forward. “I think it can help us overcome the effects of the crisis”, Amsterdam’s deputy mayor, Marieke van Doorninck, told the Guardian.
“When suddenly we have to care about climate, health, and jobs and housing and care and communities, is there a framework around that can help us with all of that?” Raworth added. “Yes there is, and it is ready to go.” Here’s Raworth’s TEDx talk on the model:
Could, perhaps, the doughnut model be a climate-friendly COVID-19 recovery model for other countries—even our own?
Let’s read about it, then talk about it. You can buy the book on Amazon, directly from the publisher’s website, or as an audiobook on Audible. For those of you with financial constraints, you should be able to find it at your local library, or you can sign up for a free trial of Audible and use your credit for this book. Just don’t forget to cancel the trial if you do that. If you want to participate but can’t afford a book right now and those options don’t work, shoot me an email, I’m happy to help: emily@heated.world.
I’ll see you back here on Wednesday, June 24.
It's doughnut time! (book club update)
