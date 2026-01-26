HEATED

HEATED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Cantino's avatar
Heather Cantino
1d

Thank you for this piece, Emily. It speaks to my conflicts and my heart. The issues ARE all connected. So thank you for keeping at what you do best and for making the connections.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Atkin
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1d

I feel it gratifying to read that you find yourself motivated by spite, because it honestly motivates me a lot, too. Fuck this administration and all the fascists who support it. Also, those cookies look damn good.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Atkin
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Atkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture