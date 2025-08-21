HEATED

Joseph Mangano
1d

"We've been told that all of these things exist in silos. But this is all connected by an economy rooted in extraction. Climate is not a topic, it’s a context."

I really like this conception of the inherent intersectionality of human rights advocacy. There's so much suffering in our world, and it's clear by now that not only is late-stage capitalism not fixing our societal ills, it's actively fueling them.

As always, it's easier to talk about cooperation than put it into practice, and there's a lot of work to be done. Still, initiatives like the ones outlined in the interview are part of the solution.

Julie Gabrielli
1d

Brilliant. Many thanks for highlighting this critical movement and this amazing justice warrior.

