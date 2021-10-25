How Joe Manchin controls the climate

A demonstrator dressed as Joe Manchin plays puppet-master at a climate change rally outside the U.S. Capitol on October 20, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Senator Joe Manchin calls climate change a “massive” and “real” problem that poses “a serious threat to our citizens, to our economy, to our environment, to our national security and to our world.” There’s “no doubt,” he says, that greenhouse gas pollution is the cause.

But over his 39-year political career, the 74-year-old conservative Democrat from West Virginia has never supported any policy to help the U.S. move away from its largest source of greenhouse gas pollution: fossil fuels. In fact, Manchin is perhaps best known for his fierce career-long defense of fossil fuels, which are responsible for 74 percent of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

So it shouldn’t have surprised anyone when, last Friday, the New York Times revealed Manchin’s intent to single-handedly hobble the U.S.’s best chance at meaningful climate legislation in a decade, because it would have disincentivized the use of fossil fuels. Manchin—a crucial swing vote for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill—said he’ll only support the package if Biden removes its most critical climate provision: a $150 billion program to financially reward energy suppliers that switch from fossil fuels to renewable electricity, and penalize those that don’t.

This program, called the CEPP, was going to be “the backbone of the energy transition.” It represented the “most effective way to slash U.S. carbon emissions significantly enough to prevent the global temperature from rising by 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Vox reported. “We fundamentally need it to meet our climate goals,” climate policy expert Leah Stokes said.

But Biden is no longer fighting for the CEPP, citing Manchin’s opposition. On Friday, E&E News reported that the two men are negotiating to replace the CEPP with a different policy. Biden said Manchin is apparently willing to use the $150 billion for tax incentives for clean energy. But anything that might “directly affect the electric grid in the way that there’s a penalty” for using fossil fuels is off the table.

Because Manchin’s solutions are less extreme than the full-out denial of the Republican caucus, this forthcoming deal with Biden will likely be seen by some as a climate compromise. The reality, however, is a climate surrender. Scientists have made it clear: preventing irreversible damage requires an extremely drastic transition away from fossil fuels. So if a climate policy package doesn’t attempt to make that transition, it’s not really a climate policy package. It’s a package of attempts to placate the public while ensuring a gradually harsher, costlier climate for centuries to come.

Opposing real climate policies and championing fake ones is what Manchin was elected to do. There’s a reason ExxonMobil’s former chief lobbyist described him as the Senate’s “kingmaker;” the man literally began his Senate career in 2010 by shooting a bullet through the cap-and-trade bill. Since then, the fossil fuel industry has been pouring money into Manchin’s coffers, and shows no signs of stopping. Despite not being up for re-election until 2024, Manchin’s received “more in political donations from the oil and gas industry than any other senator—more than double the second largest recipient” this election cycle.

That pattern continued while Manchin was considering Biden’s climate package. His campaign’s latest quarterly report—released the day the Times revealed his opposition to the CEPP—showed a whopping $1.6 million raised from June to September. More than $400,000 came from the oil and gas industry, Bloomberg, E&E, and Yahoo.

But Manchin’s power to control the climate’s fate doesn’t come solely from the fossil fuel industry. Many other corporations—some of which have publicly expressed support for aggressive climate action—donated to Manchin’s re-election campaign this summer while Biden’s climate agenda was in limbo. HEATED analyzed the campaign’s quarterly report; some of our most interesting findings are after the jump. But first…

And now, here are some brief findings from our analysis of Manchin for West Virginia’s latest quarterly fundraising report. If you find them useful and want to support more work like this, smash that subscribe button.

Climate-friendly corporations are funding Manchin’s primary race

Progressives are planning to mount a primary challenge to Manchin for 2024, but it’s yet unclear who that challenger (or challengers) will be. Still, non-fossil fuel corporations are financially supporting Manchin’s re-election bid before they see who the challenger is—and some of those are corporations with strong pro-climate marketing language.



Manchin’s climate-friendly corporate supporters include:

98 percent of Manchin’s donations are from out-of-state

Manchin for West Virginia received 789 contributions from individuals and corporate PACs last quarter, altogether totaling about $1.6 million. Only $31,930 of those donations—or 2 percent—came from individuals and corporations based in West Virginia. The other 98 percent of donors to Manchin’s PAC this summer, or $1.55 million, came from out-of-state individuals and corporations.

West Virginia’s energy industry absent from Manchin donor list

Of the 11 individual West Virginia donors, four were automobile dealers; two were healthcare workers; two were retirees; one was a bail bonder, one was a government contractor, one was a banker. The one in-state corporation that donated $10,000 was Genesis Healthcare, the nation’s largest nursing home chain. There were no West Virginia-based fossil fuel industry donors.

