2023 has been a rocky year for climate journalism. Essential reporters on the beat were laid off; important climate publications permanently closed; and a once-critical tool for climate communication was transformed into a disinformation hellscape.

Friend-of-the-newsletter Amy Westervelt lamented the state of climate journalism and fossil fuel advertising on X yesterday. Source: X

But thanks in large part to our reader community, HEATED’s independent, ad-free climate journalism thrived in 2023. In fact, we think Year 4 was our best year yet.



We’re not just saying that because the numbers look good, though they do. In 2023, HEATED’s original reporting and analysis reached more people than ever before.

Our free subscriber community grew from 57,000 to 84,000 , marking a 47 percent increase in dedicated readers.

Our articles were viewed more than 5.7 million times , far more than any previous year.

Our Instagram posts with Future Earth were viewed nearly 1 million times , bringing new audiences to HEATED’s reporting.

Our video partnership with NowThis News garnered more than 2 million views across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, expanding our reach even further.

These increases in readers and views gave us a new and honorable position: the number one climate newsletter on Substack. We think that’s something to be really proud of.

But purely from a business perspective, the thing we’re actually most proud of this year is that we were able to achieve this growth sustainably. That’s something HEATED has never done before.

As long-time readers will remember well, HEATED was built on a completely unsustainable foundation. In Year One, Emily published 205 newsletters on her own, an average of four newsletters per week. In Year Two, she published 134 newsletters by herself—and said she was embarrassed about it.

That’s why, in Year Three, HEATED temporarily fell apart. “My brain feels in a constant state of fog and overwhelm,” Emily wrote in a post announcing HEATED’s indefinite hiatus. She then spent six months attempting to heal the damage of unrelenting self-extraction, and figuring out how to build a more resilient system of work.

This year, Year Four, was the first test of that new system. With the added muscle of Arielle, we sent out a total of 95 newsletters. That’s an average of 2 newsletters per week, with a few weeks taken off for holidays and breaks. A normal, reasonable schedule.

While we may have published less journalism in 2023, we published journalism we’re proud of. And we did it with juice remaining in our batteries—batteries we hope will power us for years to come.

Here’s a summary of some of HEATED’s best journalism in Year 4:

Arielle’s reporting revealed unique challenges.

This year, HEATED’s new reporter published several creative enterprise stories found nowhere else in climate media, including but not limited to:

Emily’s analysis sparked new conversations.

Emily also continued her tradition of publishing *spicy* climate arguments, including but not limited to:

But for most newsletters this year, we worked as a team.

Here are some of our favorite results of that teamwork.

Our reporting on fossil fuel propaganda.

In an effort to inoculate our readers against disinformation, we reported on lots of polluter-funded B.S., including:

Our debunking of right-wing climate nonsense.

We also had to combat disinformation from polluters’ power-seeking media mouthpieces. So, no,

Our efforts to hold mainstream media accountable.

Though not as egregious as right-wing outlets, mainstream outlets had some slip-ups we had to call out this year, including:

Our exposes of climate villains.

Our 2023 newsletters also highlighted many corporations, politicians, and billionaires promoting and profiting from climate delay, including:

Our stories of activists fighting injustice.

In addition to exposing the villains, we tried to highlight people fighting for progress, including:

Kaniela Ing , a seventh-generation indigenous Hawaiian who took us through the colonial history of wildfire-plagued Lahaina. (August 2023)

Hoàng Thi Minh Hồng, a Vietnamese environmental activist imprisoned by her government on bogus tax evasion charges. (July 2023)

Ndindi Kitonga, Kris Rehl, and others who helped unhoused populations in L.A. get through climate-fueled record rainfall during tropical storm Hilary. (August 2023)

Mika Tosca, the first trans scientist to lead a plenary session at AGU, who told us about the importance of solutions-forward activism. (January 2023)

Our transformations of pop culture stories into climate stories.

It is our mission to continually prove that anything can be a climate story, including:

Our newsletters this year moved readers to action.

It can be hard for us as reporters to measure the impact of our journalism. But luckily many readers shared how HEATED’s journalism has helped move the needle for them this year. Here are some of our favorite comments this year:

“There was an article a while back about if we all do a little, it adds up. So I helped campaign for the first windmill in our area, we won on the second vote.”—David Lopez



“I attribute a lot of my climate literacy to HEATED, especially surrounding the intersections of climate justice. The newsletter contributed to my ability to transition careers and I now work in the solar industry!”—Kelsey Applegate



“I specially liked the discussion on … ‘Debunking the UAE's B.S.’ I assigned it to my Global Environmental Politics class when we were discussing the problems with the "technological fixes" approach to tackling climate change.” —Belén Fernández M.



“HEATED has made me want to do some civil disobedience—but only if I could get some 70-80-year-old friends to do it with me.”—Paula Claycomb



Everything we accomplished was made possible by readers.

Our accomplishments this year don’t just belong to us. They also belong to our paid subscriber community.

Without this small but powerful group of readers, HEATED wouldn’t exist. The fact is, we rely on readers to fund our journalism so we can stay completely independent and free of corporate influence.



Right now, only five percent of HEATED readers choose to pay for this product. The more people who make that choice, the more resources we have to continue this project in 2024.



Help us thrive in Year 5

