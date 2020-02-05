Four years climate-free
If Trump is not re-elected, he will have gone his entire presidency without mentioning his most consequential policy agenda in his annual address to Congress.
Politico is calling it “the strangest State of the Union ever.” I’m calling it par for the course—at least when it comes to Donald Trump and climate change.
Trump has now delivered three official State of the Union speeches. (His 2017 speech was not technically a real State of the Union, because presidents don’t give those until they’ve served a full yea…