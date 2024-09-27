California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the state is suing Exxon over its decades of deception about plastic recycling in Playa Del Rey, Calif. in April 2022. Source: Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California filed a historic lawsuit against Exxon Mobil this week, accusing the oil giant of lying to the public for decades about the efficacy of plastic recycling. The lawsuit is the first of its kind to pursue accountability from a fossil fuel company for fueling the plastic waste crisis through greenwashing.

Specifically, California Attorney General Rob Bonta alleges that Exxon “falsely promoted all plastic as recyclable, when in fact the vast majority of plastic products are not.” Exxon’s marketing tricked consumers into buying more plastic than they otherwise would have if they knew it wasn’t recyclable, Bonta alleges—and the state has been forced to spend billions to clean up the mess.

If California’s case is successful, experts say it could lead to a meaningful reduction in plastic greenwashing. “This is the single most consequential lawsuit filed against the plastics industry for its persistent and continued lying about plastics recycling,” Judith Enck, president of the advocacy group Beyond Plastics, told the Los Angeles Times.



And here's another cool thing about the lawsuit: To back up its claims that Exxon is duping Californians about plastic, the filing cites HEATED's original reporting. It’s just a small piece of proof that independent, reader-funded journalism is making an impact in the fight for climate accountability.

Small sentence, big results

A whopping 41 pages of Bonta’s 148-page lawsuit are dedicated to plastic industry advertisements around “advanced recycling,” a seemingly magical industrial process that the industry claims allows plastic to be “remade over and over again.”



HEATED published an investigation into those very same “advanced recycling” ads back in July. The investigation not only debunked the ad’s claims, but exclusively revealed that the plastic industry’s oldest trade association, the American Chemistry Council, spent over $30 million to place the ads via its subsidiary America’s Plastic Makers—making it one of the most expensive ad campaigns in the group’s 152-year history.



That figure is now cemented on page 113 of California’s lawsuit, in a section where Bonta alleges that Exxon “directs and colludes with trade groups” to amplify “deceptive” advertising about recycling. (Exxon has donated tens of millions to the ACC).

Finding that $30 million number wasn’t easy. To do it, we had to figure out a way to access a prohibitively expensive media monitoring service normally meant for advertising professionals to track their competition. And once we did that, Arielle had to dig through nearly 20 years of available data on ACC’s marketing finances in order to confirm it was among the most expensive campaigns in the group’s history.

It was a lot of work for just one sentence. But we thought the information was necessary to illustrate how far the plastic industry is willing to go to manipulate public opinion. California’s attorney general thought it was necessary, too.

We’re not gonna lie: the citation makes us proud. It tells us that people in power are not only paying attention to our small team’s reporting, but using it as a tool to pursue real accountability. That’s the reason we got into journalism in the first place; to unearth information that might help citizens effectively tackle the world’s biggest problems.

Another point of pride is that our journalism is entirely reader-funded, which means a small group of regular people made it happen. The more people who join that community, the more resources we have, the more reporting we can do to keep moving the needle.

