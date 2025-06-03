HEATED

Andy
1d

“many factors outside of our control” - says Walmart who became what it is today by using it size to strong arm suppliers into doing what it wants.

Low GWP refrigerants are already coming to market, a big Walmart contract could really help move that along. Even if it spread out over the next few years.

Also, after spending a little too much time on this app lately, it really hit me reading this - Emily is still a stone cold journalist in an ocean of Substack opinion - Thanks

William
1d

With Trump in power there is no desire to even pretend to try and hit climate or sustainability goals I guess.

But it seems like plastic has taken a backseat to other climate coverage so thank you for reporting on it!

