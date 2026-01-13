HEATED

Joseph Mangano
1d

I guess by this logic "forever" chemicals are good because you know you can count on them. 🙃

I texted a friend of mine about RFK Jr.'s inverted food pyramid, and he responded simply with "I hate this administration." Ditto.

Terrance Ó Domhnaill
17h

Trump doesn't care about people, unless they offer a financial benefit for him personally. The EPA cut into his donor's profits, who donate to Trump, so, it's pay for play once again. The polluters pay Trump and he delivers deregulation, and they win, we lose by dying cruel deaths by asphyxiation and cancer. Which is why he wants more white people to have more babies. He needs more humans to replace the dead ones. People outside of his personal circle are just another commodity to exploit for his personal gain.

