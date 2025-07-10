HEATED

HEATED

Keith Mellett
18h

I know I should not feign surprise. But I don't have a better word for it. I remain consistently surprised leaders / people / society are so cheaply bought off to "deny" climate change when they simultaneously know or, at a minimum, suspect their children's lives will be destroyed by their actions. Speechless to describe it. I'm glad people like Emily try to write about it.

Joseph Mangano
15h

As the song says, you don't have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. Even oil execs understand that climate change is making extreme weather events more probable. Anyone who argues to the contrary at this point has their head buried in the sand.

