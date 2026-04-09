What should we ask the plastic doctor?
I'm interviewing her tomorrow!
The plastics industry is not happy with Dr. Shanna Swan.
Swan is the epidemiologist at the center of the new Netflix documentary, The Plastic Detox, which follows six couples struggling with infertility as they try to remove all traces of plastics from their lives in an effort to conceive. As the couples replace everything from toothbrushes to cutting boards to clothing, Swan measures concentrations of “plasticizers”—that is, chemicals like phthalates and bisphenols—in their urine and sperm.
I won’t spoil the ending for you, but I will say that the documentary is causing quite a stir. It’s been covered everywhere from The New York Times to The Today Show to Joe Rogan’s podcast.
The documentary also does something I didn’t expect it to do: Aggressively calls out the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for lying about the promise of recycling, and for poisoning communities living next to plastic production facilities.
Hence why the plastics industry is so mad. The American Chemistry Council has accused the filmmakers of conflict of interest because the documentary’s production company has financial ties to a billionaire who works in the metals industry.
But Swan is not a Big Metal plant. She’s a doctor who has spent the better part of four decades studying how the chemicals embedded in modern life are reshaping human reproduction. Swan’s career and background is laid out beautifully in this Financial Times profile by reporter Sarah Neville; I highly recommend it.
What I’m trying to say is: This is not a crank with a grudge against plastic bags. This is one of the most cited reproductive scientists alive—and I’m interviewing her tomorrow afternoon.
So I’d like to know: What would you like me to ask her? Particularly if you’ve watched the documentary and have questions, I’d love to hear from you.
Leave a comment, and I’ll ask the two most up-voted ones tomorrow. We’ll publish the interview next week.
I haven't seen the doc yet and it may address this question in there, but my question for Dr. Neville is if there's any hope/promising research about removing these plastics from bodies at some point in the future. Similar to climate anxiety, I think the many toxins in our lives are causing lots of health anxieties and I, for one, am starving for some good news.
I am curious about the “home biodegradable/compostable” baggies and wrap that is now sold more widely in such markets as Wegmans/Whole Foods/online. What binding processes allow for the plant starches to hold? Risks? Reusability (beyond single use)? And failure rate when commingled with “regular” trash… meaning failure to decompose.