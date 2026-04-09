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HEATED

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Morgan O'Hanlon's avatar
Morgan O'Hanlon
2d

I haven't seen the doc yet and it may address this question in there, but my question for Dr. Neville is if there's any hope/promising research about removing these plastics from bodies at some point in the future. Similar to climate anxiety, I think the many toxins in our lives are causing lots of health anxieties and I, for one, am starving for some good news.

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Leslie M.'s avatar
Leslie M.
2d

I am curious about the “home biodegradable/compostable” baggies and wrap that is now sold more widely in such markets as Wegmans/Whole Foods/online. What binding processes allow for the plant starches to hold? Risks? Reusability (beyond single use)? And failure rate when commingled with “regular” trash… meaning failure to decompose.

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