Claudia Sheinbaum made history when she won the Mexico’s presidential election on Sunday. Oh, and she’s a climate scientist. Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Have you heard? The next president of Mexico is a leftist climate scientist.

That’s at least how some news headlines have described Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first female and Jewish president, who was elected on Sunday with the highest vote percentage in the country’s democratic history.

The identity markers alone were enough to spark joy among U.S. progressives. On Monday, many celebrated the fact that a politician with seemingly similar values would lead the world’s 11th largest oil-producing country.

But what is a “leftist climate scientist,” really? For Americans, the phrase might conjure an image of a radical, anti-fossil fuel, Green New Deal supporter who examines ice cores and cloud covers.

And that’s not who Mexico’s new president is at all.

Here’s how to more accurately understand Sheinbaum’s scientific background and politics, beyond the buzzwords.