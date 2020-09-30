Trump reveals his climate weakness

People sit and watch the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images.

I’ve been trying for hours to put together a neat, coherent, climate-focused analysis of last night’s presidential debate. I’m sorry, folks, but it isn’t working. Last night nearly sapped me of my will to live, much less write with flair and eloquence. So in the interest of timeliness and sanity, here are some thoughts in bullet-point form:

Biden saying he doesn’t support the Green New Deal is not surprising in any way. His climate plan is pretty much in line with the science; he has called the Green New Deal a “crucial framework” for that plan; and he chose the Green New Deal’s co-sponsor to lead his Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force. But Biden never vocally supported a Green New Deal. So this is completely in line with who he said he was. Not passing a value judgment, just reminding you. Also, he’s trying to win Pennsylvania.

OK, that’s all from me for now. You can find more climate-related notes on the debate from the Washington Post’s Energy 202 gang.

The AWCS book club is coming. Join a circle!

Next week marks the start of HEATED’s book club partnership with All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis. For the next 10 weeks, two newsletters per week will be dedicated to the book, and each week will focus on a different chapter. Tuesday newsletters will feature discussion questions and supplementary materials for that chapter, and Thursday newsletters will feature original Q&As with an author from that section.

The discussion questions and supplementary materials in Tuesday’s newsletters will be for “circles”—self-organized small groups who are committed to reading the book together over the course of 10 weeks. I asked the book’s editors, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson, to explain how that will work. Their explanation is below.

If you want to join a circle but don’t have anyone to organize with, I encourage you to use the comment section of today’s article to find each other. Since the comments are subscribers-only, though, you can also reach out to me at emily@heated.world, and I’ll try to help put interested folks together.

Looking forward to starting next week!

What are circles? How do I join one?

By Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson

We know how hungry folks are for deeper, more generous dialogue about the climate crisis, and to circle up in ways that connect, nourish, and seed action. All We Can Save circles are designed to meet those needs, using the book as our grounding and jumping off point. This kind of work is vital to grow and strengthen any movement for social change.

What is a Circle? Each Circle will be a self-organized small group committed to reading the book together over the course of 10 meetings. The aim is to foster meaningful conversation and allow every voice to be heard. A Circle can be as small as 2-3 people, but 6-10 people is probably the sweet spot. If you want to go bigger, cool! Your Circle is your oyster.

What does it mean to lead a Circle? Circle leaders are the connective tissue. You’ll invite friends, family, colleagues, and/or fellow good-troublemakers to be part of a Circle; coordinate when your Circle will meet; and lightly facilitate each session (more on that below). If leading solo seems daunting, invite someone to co-lead with you.

How often do Circles meet? All We Can Save is really rich. We suggest that Circles meet once a week for 10 weeks, each time delving into one section of the book. But, if you want to change that up (e.g., merging into 5 sessions and meeting every fortnight) do what works best for you! You’ll likely want 60-90 minutes together for each weekly meeting.

When will we start? Circles will officially kick off the week of October 5th. If you want to synchronize your Circle with others, please start that week. We’ll foster a broader conversation online via @allwecansave + #allwecansave, and want you to be part of it. If that’s not a good week for you, no worries! The facilitation content is evergreen, so start at the earliest date that works. Speaking of . . .

What support will you provide? Generous dialogue needs generous questions. We’ve designed those for each of the 8 main sections of the book, as well as the “Begin” and “Onward.” We’ll share those weekly, along with a simple facilitation guide and read-watch-listen resources for those who want to go deeper. The best conversations are the least complicated, so we promise this will be simple.

What does success look like? This may vary from Circle to Circle. To our mind, if you create a space in which people arrive at deeper understanding, bring their whole selves to the conversation, and clarify what role they can play in the movement, that’s a win-win-win.

Ok, I’m in. What do I do next? If you haven’t already asked folks to join your Circle, that’s your big action item: extend the invitation. If you can include diverse perspectives, your Circle will be stronger for it. Then, determine when you’ll meet, in what form (via zoom? distanced with masks? or . . . ?), and make sure everyone has the book. Feel free to share this email to help answer any questions.

And if you have questions we haven’t answered here, holler!

Let’s strengthen the “we” in All We Can Save.

Katharine + Ayana

OK, that’s all for today—thanks for reading HEATED! To share this article as a web page, click the button below:

Share

If you’d like to subscribe, or gift a subscription to someone else, click one of the buttons below:

Support independent climate journalism

Give a gift subscription

Looking for climate content that’s a little weirder than this? Follow HEATED on Instagram for climate memes, tweets, and pictures of food.

If you’re a paid subscriber and would like to post a comment—or if you would like to view comments from paid subscribers—click the “View comments” button:

Leave a comment

Stay hydrated, eat plants, do push-ups, and have a great day!