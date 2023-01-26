Three small things
Hi everyone! Just a few updates for you:
You may have noticed that since Arielle joined us in the beginning of the year, HEATED’s weekly story has been delivered to your inboxes on Thursday mornings. That schedule is going to continue (with extra stories delivered whenever we feel like it), but we just need one more day for this week’s article. (This’ll be Arielle’s first solo byline, so we want to make sure it’s perfect).
Twitter’s deterioration as an effective platform for newsletter marketing just keeps getting worse thanks to its right-wing billionaire owner, and I’m forced to try out other platforms to try and attract people to the newsletter. On that note, it’d be a HUGE help if you followed HEATED on TikTok, because we need at least 1,000 followers to be able to put links in our bio. In other words, I can’t really direct people off-site to our stories until we have 1,000 followers there.
Obviously, the most impactful way you can help HEATED out during this frustrating Elon Musk-induced nightmare is to become a paid subscriber — it’s been really tough to grow at all since the takeover, and we could really use the boost.
But if that’s not on the table, hitting the follow button on TikTok will actually help us out a lot.
Our efforts to bring more attention to fossil fuel advertising continue to pay off— earlier this week, The Daily Show did a whole bit making fun of an oil and gas advertisement. The ad is essentially the adult version of “Petro Pete’s Big Bad Dream,” an oil industry-funded story which attempts to scare public school children into believing nothing good in their life would be possible without oil and gas. Fill-in host Wanda Sykes does a fantastic job calling bullshit on the ad, which was created by Texas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer. On other note, Energy Transfer was recently found criminally responsible for contaminating drinking water across Pennsylvania. Oil and gas: how could we live without it, right?A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)
Ok, that’s all for now. See you tomorrow!
