The war in Iran has everyone talking about the price of oil. But that number only reflects a small fraction of what oil actually costs.



While talking heads focus on oil's market price—shaped by supply disruptions, geopolitical risk, and expectations about future availability—millions are bearing the rest of the bill in ways that never show up at the pump: in the smoke and terror of war, in the heat and floods of a destabilized climate, and in the explosions and toxic fallout that come with living near oil infrastructure.

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The flooding in Hawaii this weekend offers one of the clearest examples. Back-to-back Kona storms unleashed what Governor Josh Green called “the largest flood that we’ve had in Hawaii in 20 years,” submerging roads, destroying homes, and forcing hundreds of rescues across the islands. On the ground, officials described scenes of near-total devastation—families returning to find their homes flooded out, entire communities cut off, and more than 200 people pulled from rising water.

A kitchen destroyed by fast-moving floods in Haleiwa, Hawaii Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Scientists have been warning for years that excessive fossil fuel burning will cause more catastrophic floods like this. That’s because fossil fuels release greenhouse gases, which warm the atmosphere, and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. That makes extreme rainfall more intense.



But these impacts never factor into the price of a barrel of oil. They’re pushed onto everyone else—through disaster cleanup, insurance losses, and taxpayer-funded relief. In Hawaii, the damage is already estimated to exceed $1 billion, with state officials asking the federal government to cover up to 90 percent of the recovery costs. Whether that aid comes through or not, the bill is being paid by the public, not the industry whose emissions made disasters like this more likely.

That’s why Hawaii is among many states trying to force a correction. Last year, the state’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against major fossil fuel companies, arguing they should help pay for the climate damage their products have caused and the public has been left to absorb.

“The State of Hawaiʻi’s lawsuit is based on well-established legal principles: Those who have contributed to a problem should help address its consequences,” Toni Schwartz, a spokesperson for the Hawaii attorney general’s office, told HEATED. As climate-fueled extreme weather places increased financial strain on Hawaii, Schwartz said, “Our office is committed to ensuring that the costs of these impacts are not placed solely on Hawaiʻi’s people.”

The Trump administration, however, is working to make sure these costs never shift away from the public. Earlier this year, the Justice Department moved to block Hawaii’s lawsuit—along with a similar case in Michigan—arguing that states should not be allowed to hold fossil fuel companies financially responsible for climate damage. The intervention is part of a broader effort to shield the oil and gas industry from a growing wave of litigation and state laws seeking to make polluters pay for the consequences of their emissions.



The Trump administration is also spending public money to ensure the public is trapped with whatever the cost of oil may be. This week, the Trump administration announced it would give nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money to a French oil company—not for anything the company built, but to make sure it didn't build two offshore wind farms. The deal requires the company to take that billion dollars and invest it in oil and gas instead.

Trump is trying to frame the offshore wind project stoppage as a good deal for Americans. At an energy conference in Houston on Monday, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said, "The era of taxpayers subsidizing unreliable, unaffordable and unsecure energy is officially over.” Later that day, one of America’s largest oil refineries exploded, forcing thousands of nearby residents to shelter in place and spiking gas and diesel prices nationwide.

This is what the true price of oil looks like: Hawaiians wading through their flooded homes while the state scrambles to find a billion dollars for cleanup; Texans sheltering indoors from refinery smoke while gas prices climb; Iranians and Lebanese caught in the crossfire of war; and taxpayer money being handed to oil companies to deepen our dependence on the very thing causing all the damage.

What happens to Hawaii’s lawsuit—and the dozens like it filed by cities and states across the country—may be the clearest indicator of whether any of that ever changes.

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