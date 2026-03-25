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Keith Mellett's avatar
Keith Mellett
2d

It is such a foreboding feeling to be "climate aware" (place yourself on the spectrum of climate doom / darkness) go about your day encountering so few people seem to be even modestly concerned. It really makes you question your own sense of reality; "This has got to be a simulation, like candid camera, right?"

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Zan Dubin's avatar
Zan Dubin
1d

And every time we pump, we pay the oil industry and its lobbyists to keep doing exactly what they're doing. We're the employer. We create demand. Drive less, use transit, go electric.

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