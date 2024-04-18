The only way to save coral reefs is to end fossil fuels
A coral scientist calls for more "honest" messaging amid a global bleaching event.
The world’s coral reefs are in bad shape. On Monday, two major scientific bodies announced that record-breaking ocean heat is causing a worldwide coral bleaching event. It’s the fourth-ever mass bleaching event on record, and the second in the last decade. This current global bleaching is expected to be the worst ever recorded, endangering coral from the Caribbean to the South Pacific.
I’ve been following this latest mass coral bleaching with concern since Monday. And through it all, I haven’t been able to stop thinking of something one of the world’s premier coral reef scientists told me years ago.
We were chatting for a 2022 story about the world’s most climate-threatened places, which I was reporting for GQ magazine. She said that, after decades of studying coral reefs, she came to a realization: The best way to save coral reefs was not actually to be in a lab studying how they work. It was to advocate for a transition away from fossil fuels.
“The only real solution for coral reefs now”
The scientist was Julia Baum, a marine ecologist and conservation biologist at the University of Victoria. Here’s how the anecdote played out in my story:
Julia Baum, a marine biologist at the University of Victoria, in British Columbia, has been researching climate-threatened coral reefs for years. But recently she decided to make a change. “I’ve realized the best way I can help to save coral reefs is not to work on coral reefs,” she says. “It’s to work on the energy transition.” That’s because climate change is caused chiefly by the burning of fossil fuels, which now accounts for 86 percent of carbon dioxide emissions. And unless we rapidly transition to clean energy, all other efforts to save corals—or our warming planet—won’t matter.
I reached back out to Dr. Baum on Wednesday to make sure she still stood by the sentiment. Two years later, her feelings were even stronger.
”Although coral restoration efforts may be able to save tiny pockets of coral reef in a few select areas, the only real solution for coral reefs now is a rapid phase out of fossil fuels,” she said via e-mail. “This is a collective responsibility. All governments, industries, and institutions must act to halt planetary warming if these enormously valuable ecosystems are to be saved.”
The problem with “super corals”
Baum’s statements are particularly important considering the mainstream messaging around coral bleaching solutions.
When you consume news about the mass coral bleaching event underway, you’ll likely read a lot about “super corals,” or scientifically-engineered reefs that can better withstand the increasing heat of the ocean. These “super corals” have become a huge area of focus for coral researchers because fossil-fueled warming has already spiked ocean temperatures to unprecedented levels.
It’s not that solutions like “cryogenically frozen reefs” aren’t important. They are, Baum said—but that’s only because they can buy some necessary time for corals until society transitions away from fossil fuels.
If society does not transition away from fossil fuels, these solutions will also fail and nearly all of the world’s coral will die. “If we push the climate system to 2 degrees Celsius, we’re talking about 1 percent of reefs surviving,” Kim Cobb, a Georgia Tech climate scientist, told me for the GQ story. “That makes it less likely that coral-resilience engineering efforts will succeed.”
“The energy transition is our best chance”
Considering the dire state coral reefs are in now, Baum said coral scientists need to start being more clear about that reality.
”What we need to face up to is that no amount of tinkering with corals—attempting to make so-called super corals—is going to save the world’s coral reefs,” she said. “The energy transition is our best chance of saving coral reefs. And as coral scientists we need to start being honest brokers about this fact.”
For her part, Baum hasn’t stopped studying corals entirely. Her research program is currently studying the reefs on Kiritimati, trying to understand how they have recovered from the 2015-2016 El Niño.
However, she said, “a huge focus of what I do now is work on climate solutions.” Most recently, she’s built a new interdisciplinary graduate training program at the University of Victoria, where students can learn about not only coral reefs, but how to implement the systemic solutions that can save them.
Fantastic article, once again. For a beautiful, heartbreaking peek at what's going on under water, the movie "Chasing Coral" on Netflix is wonderful.
I agree we need to transition off fossil fuels immediately. But how to do it is the question. With a far-right extremist SCOTUS, and the ability of the fossil fuel industry to tie regulations up in courts for years, just trying to ban them is not likely to succeed. Plus, that would cause energy prices to skyrocket and hurt those least able to afford it the most. It would also fail to reach beyond the US border, thus not address 85% of global GHG emissions.
Senator Whitehouse gave a recent talk on the need for carbon pricing to achieve 50% GHG emission reductions by 2030 in the US: https://www.youtube.com/embed/fjuAoLoibAA?start=378&end=527&autoplay=1&rel=0. The graph he shows is from a report by the Hamilton Project of the Brookings Institute: "Climate tax policy reform options in 2025": https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/20240227_THP_ClimateTaxPaper.pdf. He also explains how the associated Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will push the US carbon price around the world, giving it a global effect.
According to en-roads.climateinteractive.org, a strong steadily rising US carbon price pushed around the world with a CBAM is about 50% of the global climate solution to hold warming to 1.5°C, and it will make doing the other 50% of policy changes we need much easier.
US Economist Gregory Mankiw explains why political will is required to enable a carbon fee (from the movie "Before the Flood"): https://www.youtube.com/embed/b7e1y3CVPiI?start=194&end=243&autoplay=1&rel=0, where he says: “If we want to change the president's view of carbon taxes, we need to change the public's view of carbon taxes… Once the American people are convinced, the politicians will fall in line very quickly.“
Mankiw provided another quote (slide #4 in a list of quotes I collected for a presentation to deliver to Conservatives - the quote reference is in the presentation notes - https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1BhAUXEV5qOuE6V9pvZOCRWR1oekxbGY6Juu4SG2o4fI/edit#slide=id.g24430ef3e49_0_86): "The closest thing I know to a panacea in the climate change debate is putting a price on carbon and rebating the revenue to citizens."
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says we'll fail to address global warming without carbon pricing. See carboncashback.org/carbon-cash-back for her quote, and more about cash-back carbon pricing. Students can join cfdmovement.org to help build a collective action to create the political will to enable Congress to pass Carbon Fee and Dividend with a CBAM legislation. Everyone can join citizensclimatelobby.org to help do that.
Additional resources: bit.ly/cfdresources.
I have lived my life 755 miles from the nearest ocean, and yet when my sister worked for Habitat for Humanity in Kenya in the 1980s, I visited her and had a chance to snorkel amongst the coral reefs off the coast of Mombassa. I wore a t-shirt and sunscreen and still got the sunburn of my life, but the memories of those amazing coral reefs have stayed with me much longer than that sunburn. In fact in my mind, the coral reefs I saw are the very definition of the apex of life on this planet. If this doesn't motivate anyone who has seen pictures of or experienced a coral reef first hand to redouble your efforts to push harder for a low carbon future, then you need to check your pulse.