The Joe Manchin climate doctrine

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) holds a Town Hall meeting with coal miners on March 31, 2017 in Matewan, West Virginia. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images.

Senator Joe Manchin owns several coal companies. Well, technically, his son owns them now. But the West Virginia Democrat still profits immensely from the world’s most climate-polluting fuel. So it makes perfect sense that, according to the New York Times, he’ll be in charge of crafting the most high-stakes climate legislation in human history.

That’s not hyperbolic. The U.N. warned in a Friday report that we risk nearly 3 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100 absent rapid, radical action by high-polluting countries. Three degrees is a horrific number, and the U.S. holds the most responsibility for it as the world’s largest historical polluter. So what we do now will determine the future, and who within it gets to thrive.

It’s also not sarcastic. It truly makes sense that Joe Manchin will be in charge. The fossil fuel industry has spent billions of dollars over many decades to ensure it will be able to shape U.S. climate policy, if climate policy ever comes to pass. It’s getting exactly what it paid for with Manchin: a coal baron deemed “kingmaker” by Exxon’s top lobbyist who once shot a bullet through a cap-and-trade bill. And someone who, to many, still reads as a “reasonable” or “moderate” voice on climate.

The reason Manchin appears “reasonable” to some is because he claims to accept climate science and wants to solve the problem. It’s just that he does not accept many solutions proposed by progressives. But when you dive into Manchin’s beliefs, it quickly becomes clear he doesn’t accept many climate solutions at all, and the ones he does accept are extremely fringe. For example:

In sum, Manchin believes climate change can only be solved by technology that makes fossil fuels clean, which does not exist. In the meantime, he believes there should be no ramping down of fossil fuels, and no incentives to increase clean energy either. As climate science warns of impending doom, the Manchin doctrine says “Chill, we are doing enough.” This is climate conspiracy theory disguised as climate solution. And it’s a conspiracy theory the fossil fuel industry has been teaching us our entire lives.

A symptom of America’s fossil fuel education

The most important thing to know about Joe Manchin is that he’s not actually that important. He could retire tomorrow, and he would likely be replaced by another “moderate” Democrat with an extremely limited vision of what can be done to solve the climate crisis, based on the objectively false idea that fossil fuels must continue to fuel the economy forever or else everyone will be poor or sad or dead.

This isn’t just because the fossil fuel industry has spent billions to elect these types of lawmakers—which it has. It’s because the fossil fuel industry has also spent decades making sure these same ideas are being taught in public schools and universities, effectively grooming the U.S. population to accept their solutions above all else.

The fossil fuel’s industry’s systemic miseducation of the American public—and how it has affected climate rhetoric and policy—is the subject of a new podcast series from Drilled’s Amy Westervelt and Earther’s Dharna Noor. It’s called “The ABCs of Big Oil,” and I got the chance to listen to the first episode over the weekend.

I won’t give away too much now, but I will give you Earther’s own description of the series:

The show will shine a light on the oil industry’s long history of crafting pro-fossil fuel lesson plans, from elementary school through the college level, to indoctrinate children. The industry’s campaign to infiltrate social science curricula is a particularly insidious form of propaganda. These curricula aren’t always recognizable as outright climate denial. Just as often, they aim to subtly shape kids’ understanding of society and the economy, promoting the false idea that human prosperity and freedom depends on the continued existence of fossil-fuel-based capitalism. Millions of Americans have been exposed to these narratives. Even now, as the world tries to end its fossil fuel addiction and transition to clean energy, you can still hear Big Oil’s classroom arguments parroted in response to ambitious climate policy proposals.

I’ll also tell you the podcast is engaging—and most importantly, eye-opening. If you’ve ever wondered why so many seemingly intelligent people and institutions so easily accept fossil fuel propaganda as fact, this will almost certainly help you understand.

The ideas promoted by Manchin today have been embedded into our brains since we were children, by people who knew they needed to start early. As Amy and Dharna demonstrate in their podcast, the industry knew the day would come when their industry would be need to be heavily regulated. That’s why they created their school curriculum. They admit it freely.

I interviewed Amy and Dharna about the podcast, and they were kind enough to send me some incredible supplementary material as well. Later in the week, I’ll share that interview and material with the subscriber community.

In the meantime, you should absolutely pre-subscribe to Drilled on your favorite podcast app to make sure you get the first episode when it’s released.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to thank the New York Times staying on brand. They broke the story about Manchin crafting the U.S. climate plan—and then included some paid fossil fuel climate propaganda in the text.

Classic!

