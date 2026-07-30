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DB's avatar
DB
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I used to have a paid subscription. I just resubscribed for one year. I cannot afford to maintain a regular subscription but reporting of this caliber should be rewarded and this is the best I can do. Thank you, Alex Hannaford and thank you, Emily for your important work.

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1 reply by Emily Atkin
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Dan Dutelle
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Several solar farms have gone up near me in upstate New York over the past 5 years. The land was unused and the owners gone. I have had so many conversations with people about how the land is being stolen...this woman is feeding that misconception. No one cared about empty fields until the solar panels went up. I have read some of her op eds and she is not only bank rolled by someone but also spreading false information. She should spend her time fighting against Micron which is building a huge factory near me...they will suck the grid and water dry here. We need the solar panels to keep our grid strong here! I am worried about all the actors like her out there who are spewing fake data and news...we also need this administration out and install one that is ready to help in the fight against climate change. Great article!

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