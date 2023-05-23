A rally along the Jersey Shore calling for an end to offshore wind energy. Source: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images

From Marjorie Taylor Greene to Tucker Carlson, Republicans nationwide have suddenly become very concerned about whales.

It’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about. Since 2016, there has been an uptick in whale deaths along the Atlantic Coast. Because the whale bodies are often decayed by the time they reach shore, it’s often hard to determine the exact cause of death.

I’ve struggled, however, to interpret Republicans’ concerns as genuine. After all, they only seem to want to focus on one potential reason for whale mortality: offshore wind energy development. And there’s little to no scientific evidence to support that reason. (They say underwater acoustic surveys may be damaging marine mammal hearing, which may be causing them to swim into boats. But past studies have shown that these surveys do not adversely affect marine mammals.)

I also struggle to believe Republicans’ concern for whales because of their history on environmental issues and endangered species. As we’ve previously reported, one of the most prominent lawsuits seeking to halt offshore wind development was filed by a conservative group that has not only advocated against the Endangered Species Act, but called for sped-up environmental review for fossil fuel projects, which demonstrably kill far more wildlife than renewable projects.

But you can never truly know what’s in someone’s heart, right? So in the interest of optimism, I decided to listen to a hearing on the subject of whale deaths that took place in New Jersey’s State Assembly last week.

Perhaps I’d hear even a minute of Republican interest in some of the more demonstrable factors driving whale mortality, like increases in shipping traffic and climate change. Perhaps I’d hear something that could convince me their concern for whales was driven by more than just the benefit of fossil fuel industry donors.

Surprise! I didn’t. But the two hours weren’t fully wasted. Had I not listened to the hearing, I would not have heard the frankly badass testimony from Shawn LaTourette, the commissioner of New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection. For nearly an hour, LaTourette sparred with Republican members who tried to spread misinformation about wind energy development, while clearly communicating the urgency of the biggest threat to whales: climate change.

In today’s newsletter, you’ll learn more about what happened at New Jersey’s latest hearing on whale deaths. You’ll also hear LaTourette’s take on the whole affair. (I managed to snag an interview with him early this morning. That’s why this newsletter is a bit late in your inbox today.)

But first…

Hot off the presses

“A point of frustration that I can't really characterize”

There was a point in Thursday’s hearing on whale mortality when Shawn LaTourette, the commissioner of New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection, appeared to question the sincerity of Republican state lawmakers.