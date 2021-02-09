Reading is FUNdamental

In 2019, I bought a book called “Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero." Written and self-published by former Trump "environmental consultant" Edward Russo, it attempts an earnest case for the 45th president as the ultimate savior of the natural world.

I love this book. I love it so much. It has more exclamation points than I can feasibly count. It has a picture of a bird that looks just like Trump. It doesn’t even acknowledge the resemblance. If parties were still allowed, I think I would go room to room reciting this thing to anyone who would listen. But they are not, so I can not.

Or can’t I?

Last week, I asked three of the funniest, smartest climate writers I know if they would let me read this book to them on Zoom and livestream their reactions and analysis on YouTube. Shockingly, they agreed—and now we have an event.

On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7pm EST/4pm PST, join me, Mary Heglar and Amy Westervelt of Hot Take, and Earther managing editor Brian Kahn, for a happy hour live-reading of "Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero.” Mary and Amy will also be recording the session for the Hot Take podcast.

It’ll be somewhat of a retrospective on Trump’s actual legacy, but mostly just drinks and laughs. Lord knows we deserve them. It’s been a long four years.

We’ll be checking in with viewers in the live chat room, reading some comments and probably taking some questions, too. We’ll see how things go.

How to watch: Set a reminder on YouTube

Here’s the link to the scheduled YouTube livestream, which is also embedded below.

Click either one, subscribe to the HEATED YouTube channel and click the “Set Reminder” button on the thumbnail if you’d like to watch. You should get a reminder on the 18th. I’ll remind you before then, too.

Also, did you see this? I need to make sure you saw this.

That’s all I have for you today. I’ll be back in your inbox with serious news tomorrow.

Catch of the Day:

Fish gets a little pawsy after a few drinks.

