Murdered Darlings: heat wave edition

Some leftover reporting that didn't make it into yesterday's story on naming heat waves.

Emily Atkin
Sep 1 4
A thermometer registers 106 degree's Fahrenheit on August 17, 2020, in Woodland Hills, California, as the Southland's fiercest heat wave entered its second week. Source: Al Seib/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →