Murdered darlings: Facebook edition
Some leftover reporting and context that didn't make it into yesterday's story on Facebook and climate misinformation.
If you’ve been a paid subscriber for awhile, you may have noticed I make most of my content free. I often have a hard time deciding what information should be exclusive to the subscriber community, and what information everyone needs. Considering the urgency of the climate crisis, I tend to err on the side of the side of the masses.
But I want to make su…