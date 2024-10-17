Most people assume the dots in this famous dolphin gif are stars. But if new research is any indication, they may actually be microplastics.

Dolphins are breathing microplastics into their lungs when they emerge from the ocean for air. That’s the topline of new peer-reviewed research published in the journal Plos One on Wednesday.

It’s also the latest entry to the running list I’ve been keeping on my phone for the last few months, titled: “Unhinged places scientists have found microplastics.” And while “dolphin breath” may seem like it must be one of the wildest entries, it’s actually pretty par for the course.

I’ve decided to share that list with you today. Keep in mind that every entry could benefit from nuance and context regarding health risks and particle concentrations. Please click the links attached if you want to learn more.

But I keep this list because it helps remind me why cutting back on plastic consumption and production is so important. It’s not just because the plastics industry is the fastest-growing source of industrial greenhouse gas pollution in the world—although that’s frankly reason enough. It’s because society’s over-reliance on plastics, which are made from fossil fuels, is physically screwing with almost every single thing on this planet. (Except tardigrades, for some reason, which is hardy a comfort).

This is the only thing that can resist microplastics. It’s a water bear, or tardigrade (phylum Tardigrada), pictured using a colored scanning electron micrograph (SEM). Source: Getty Images.

Over the last few years, scientists have found microplastics in:

I’m sure this list is far from complete. If you have things you think I should add, leave them in the comments. I’m happy to keep updating this post.

Leave a comment

But as much as I like to remind myself to avoid plastic, individual action is only one small part of the solution. Without a binding, aggressive global agreement to reduce plastic production and thereby pollution, it does not matter how much ocean cleanup we do. More microplastics will always flow.

Here’s the kicker: Most of the world’s nations agreed to develop the first-ever legally-binding treaty to reduce plastic pollution in 2022. They said they would complete negotiations by the end of 2024. But those talks are stalling, in part because of disagreements over whether plastic production should be limited. The Biden Administration has said it supports production limits, and this has made the plastics and fossil fuel industries furious. Final negotiations for a global plastic treaty are supposed to be held in South Korea next month.

For those talks to be a success, governments will have to feel more pressure from citizens and researchers than they do from the fossil fuel and plastics industries. If that can happen, perhaps we can avoid our tardigrade fate.

I don’t know. Maybe being this guy wouldn’t be so bad. Source: Getty Images

Further reading:

Catch of the Day: I was about to just throw another tardigrade pic in here, but then I saw that reader Nikki submitted these two adorable rabbits named Aiko and Oreo. So I stopped myself.

Just as we’ve never had tardigrades in the newsletter, we’ve never had rabbits either. What a day!

Want to see your furry (or non-furry!) friend in HEATED? Send a picture and some words to catchoftheday@heated.world.