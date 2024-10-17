Microplastics! They're everywhere!
An unhinged list of places scientists have found microplastics—including dolphin breath.
Dolphins are breathing microplastics into their lungs when they emerge from the ocean for air. That’s the topline of new peer-reviewed research published in the journal Plos One on Wednesday.
It’s also the latest entry to the running list I’ve been keeping on my phone for the last few months, titled: “Unhinged places scientists have found microplastics.” And while “dolphin breath” may seem like it must be one of the wildest entries, it’s actually pretty par for the course.
I’ve decided to share that list with you today. Keep in mind that every entry could benefit from nuance and context regarding health risks and particle concentrations. Please click the links attached if you want to learn more.
But I keep this list because it helps remind me why cutting back on plastic consumption and production is so important. It’s not just because the plastics industry is the fastest-growing source of industrial greenhouse gas pollution in the world—although that’s frankly reason enough. It’s because society’s over-reliance on plastics, which are made from fossil fuels, is physically screwing with almost every single thing on this planet. (Except tardigrades, for some reason, which is hardy a comfort).
Over the last few years, scientists have found microplastics in:
A Missouri cave where humans haven’t stepped foot in 30 years
The Cocos Keeling Islands, a remote island string in the Indian Ocean
I’m sure this list is far from complete. If you have things you think I should add, leave them in the comments. I’m happy to keep updating this post.
But as much as I like to remind myself to avoid plastic, individual action is only one small part of the solution. Without a binding, aggressive global agreement to reduce plastic production and thereby pollution, it does not matter how much ocean cleanup we do. More microplastics will always flow.
Here’s the kicker: Most of the world’s nations agreed to develop the first-ever legally-binding treaty to reduce plastic pollution in 2022. They said they would complete negotiations by the end of 2024. But those talks are stalling, in part because of disagreements over whether plastic production should be limited. The Biden Administration has said it supports production limits, and this has made the plastics and fossil fuel industries furious. Final negotiations for a global plastic treaty are supposed to be held in South Korea next month.
For those talks to be a success, governments will have to feel more pressure from citizens and researchers than they do from the fossil fuel and plastics industries. If that can happen, perhaps we can avoid our tardigrade fate.
Further reading:
Fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber national delegations, scientists, and Indigenous Peoples at plastics treaty negotiations. CIEL, April 2024.
196 lobbyists for the fossil fuel and chemical industry registered for the plastics treaty talks… three times greater than the 58 independent scientists from the Scientists’ Coalition for An Effective Plastic Treaty and seven times greater than the 28 representatives of the Indigenous Peoples Caucus.
UN plastics treaty: don’t let lobbyists drown out researchers. Nature editorial, April 2024.
Discussions have been dominated by persistent lobbying by chemical-industry associations and by some fossil-fuel-producing nations, notably Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia. They want to focus, for instance, on recycling and on pollution-limiting rules, rather than on eliminating plastics altogether, partly to allow production to continue on current scales….
No amount of recycling is going to stop the deluge of plastic coming into the economy. Negotiators need to accept that the only way that better waste management and recycling will work is if less plastic is made in the first place.
The US says it now supports a more ambitious plastics treaty. Industry groups are furious. Grist, August 2024.
Because the U.S. carries so much weight in the treaty negotiations — and because North America produces one-fifth of the world’s plastics — Dixon said the White House’s new position could be “a welcome signal to fence-sitting countries,” encouraging them to join the high-ambition coalition. “I hope it will only further isolate the small group of countries who are unwilling to commit to the necessary binding regulations we need to see on the supply of plastics.”
Catch of the Day: I was about to just throw another tardigrade pic in here, but then I saw that reader Nikki submitted these two adorable rabbits named Aiko and Oreo. So I stopped myself.
Just as we’ve never had tardigrades in the newsletter, we’ve never had rabbits either. What a day!
Tardigrades are so cute! And appear to be able to survive everything, including outer space! So maybe they are they highest level of life? Maybe after death we can become tardigrades!
I despise the term "lobbyist." It's a sanitized version of the much more accurate term "bribery specialist." These people spend tons of money - they bribe, they threaten, they connive, they use any trick in the book to serve the financial interests of their overlords.
We can have all the free speech we like - just put limits on it like we do everything else. You have a case to make for Big Oil or Big Pharma? Fine - you have 10 minutes to make your case, just like the citizen who was just diagnosed with cancer because of your selfish decisions. No money. No "campaign contribution." Say what you want, and then you're done.
Money is not speech. Maybe if we got that through the thick skulls of the judges & justices, we might be able to have nice things.