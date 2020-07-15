Let's talk about this climate plan
Biden's new climate plan is an attempt to convince climate-focused voters that he's serious about tackling the crisis. Are you convinced?
Everyone saw that Joe Biden released a two-part climate plan yesterday and gave a big ol’ speech about it, right?
If you didn’t, no worries. I’ll give you a summary, compile some responses and analyses, and give some preliminary thoughts.
Then, I’d love to hear what you think. Do these plans change your thinking about the presumed Democratic presidential …