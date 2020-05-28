Leash laws are for the birds Dog owners and bird watchers have long been at war. They don't have to be. Emily AtkinMay 28 8Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTerms 5Leash laws are for the birds Dog owners and bird watchers have long been at war. They don't have to be.Emily AtkinMay 28 8Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTerms 5Share(A dog with a grouse on a moor. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images.)This post is for paying subscribersSubscribeAlready a paying subscriber? Sign in