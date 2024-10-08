This works, according to new research. Photo by Lucas Aguayo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Yelling about climate change on the internet can often feel pointless, like throwing stones into a bottomless well.

Speaking for myself, a professional climate change internet yeller, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t sometimes question the practice’s effectiveness—especially during hostile political administrations and seemingly unending fossil-fueled extreme weather.

So I was heartened when, late last week, I came across new peer-reviewed research confirming that climate yelling really can lead to meaningful policy action, even under right-wing leaders, and even during unnatural disasters.

I thought that research might be particularly helpful to share with you this week, as we face down yet another massive climate-fueled hurricane, a high-stakes presidential election, and the inevitable dread that comes along with all of it.