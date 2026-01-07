HEATED

Ken Lassman
2d

Don't forget: Venezuela oil is sour. I.e it has a high sulfur content which makes it harder to process and more corrosive than sweet oil such as those found in the United States. Our refining capacity is able to process crude oil that is sour so that's why we are shipping tar sands to the gulf of Mexico from Canada, which is also high in sulfur. Those refineries could easily take on the Venezuelan capacities as well. Unfortunately, in addition to creating more acid rain, sour crude also emits more carbon so it is worse for climate change. Surprise surprise!

Dmitriy Ioselevich
2d

Thank you for telling it like it is. It's almost refreshing to have a government that is so bad at covering up the real reasons for their actions. Everything is out in the open now. Hopefully people don't buy the crap about more jobs or lower gas prices and see this as the equivalent of a giant handout for Big Oil.

