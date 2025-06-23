A man with a sunburn sits in a park during a heat wave in New York City, on June 22, 2025. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images.

It’s 20.6°F hotter than normal today in Concord, New Hampshire. Nearby, in Montpelier, Vermont, it’s 19.1°F hotter than normal.

Further south, in New York City, it’s 13.6°F hotter than normal. Over in Philly—where I live, pray for me—it’s 13.8°F hotter than normal. It’s 14.2°F hotter than normal in Detroit; 10.9°F hotter than normal in Chicago; and 9.6°F hotter than normal in Washington, D.C.



All of these extreme temperatures were made more likely by climate change—a phenomenon primarily caused by fossil fuels—according to Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index (CSI). The CSI uses peer-reviewed methodology to map out how much climate change influences the temperature on a particular day.

Across nearly the entireties of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., climate change made this week’s extreme heat five times more likely.

In Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Louisville, Orlando, and many other major American cities, climate change made this week’s extreme heat four times more likely.

I’m focusing on the United States because that’s where the majority of our readers are (63 percent, to be exact). But temperatures are higher than average across the entire globe this week.

Western Europe in particular is experiencing temperatures up to 28.6°F hotter than normal. That heat was also made up to five times more likely by climate change.

I’m probably not telling most readers anything they don’t already know. When heat-trapping gases are accumulated in the atmosphere, it results in more extreme heat. Duh.

But I’m saying it anyway, because these are the moments when it’s most impactful to communicate the reality of climate change—in the moments when people are personally experiencing it.

I’m willing to bet that loads of Americans who are theoretically in support of climate action have disengaged on the issue lately due to sheer overwhelm, which is exactly what the Trump administration has always intended to accomplish by “flooding the zone” with controversy.

So it is exactly now, as millions of Americans are suffering under the very real, very dangerous, and very scientifically-well-documented effects of climate change, that it matters most to remind folks about it.

It especially matters because Republican congressional leaders are looking to pass major anti-climate legislation within the next week and a half, and potentially by the end of this week. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, in its current form, would pull an emergency brake on America’s transition to more climate-friendly energy sources and sell off millions of acres of public lands.

The bill would rapidly phase-out federal support for wind and solar power, and eliminate programs that make cleaner energy technology more affordable for consumers, including heat pumps, rooftop solar panels, as well as electric vehicles.

Altogether, the bill would rescind more than $6 billion in unspent federal climate and energy funding approved under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. “That would leave the country and its people burning more fossil fuels despite strong popular and scientific support for a rapid shift to renewable energy,” wrote Rice University civil engineering professor Daniel Cohan in a recent piece for The Conversation.

The bill also includes an unprecedented plan to sell off between 2.2 million and 3.3 million acres of public lands, ostensibly in order to build more affordable housing. However, as the Center for American Progress notes, the bill text includes “no requirements for affordability or density, and there would be no significant guardrails to prevent valued public lands from being sold for trophy homes, pricey vacation spots, exclusive golf communities, or other developments.”

The bill would also seeks to mandate a massive amount of oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, one of the country’s most ecologically sensitive areas.

Unsurprisingly, the bill’s current version is being pushed hard by lawmakers and lobbyists with significant fossil fuel industry backing.

But the anti-climate and public lands provisions in the bill are not yet a done deal. Mayors and business leaders in the clean energy sector are ramping up their lobbying efforts to get the bill amended. A revised version of the bill is expected some time this week.

With so many day-to-day atrocities, it can easy to forget about the climate crisis if it’s not smacking you directly in the face. But millions of us are feeling the heat this week. Lawmakers in Congress should, too.

Other stories I’m following

Catch of the Day: This is Yuki, a rescue pup whose breed and ear twitches are mysteries to reader Anna. Yuki just lost her puppy teeth, but the next set are coming in nicely.

Want to see your furry (or non-furry!) friend in HEATED? Just send a picture and some words to catchoftheday@heated.world.