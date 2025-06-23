HEATED

HEATED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoffrey Bush's avatar
Geoffrey Bush
1d

I would definitely like to read your updated take on the Iran conflict. I'm a firm believer that our capitalistic aggressions in the Middle East are and always have been over petroleum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
1d

The only thing Trump understands is transactions that make him richer. The fossil fuel industry donated heavily to his campaign election and we're seeing the results. The selling off of public lands for timber is for the lumber industry, who, you guessed it, donated to his campaign. The same an be said for all of the controversial things he does.

Trump is the world's greatest, to date, grifter. He doesn't care about anything other than doing whatever it takes to get people to pay attention to him and gather more money for himself at anyone else's expense. He doesn't care if he steals it right out from under everyone's noses. He's not trying to hide it anymore because he doesn't have anything left to lose.

He doesn't care about the environment, unless there's money in it for him. He doesn't care about anyone dealing with the extreme temperatures as he is living in the best air conditioning the tax payers can pay for. The same can be said for his golf weekends. He doesn't care because someone else is paying the bills. He's eating fancy food in his comfy quarters without a care in the world, other than figuring out where his next million dollars is going to come from at someone else's expense.

He also knows on a sub-level, that he will be dead before climate change will ever affect his personal comfort. Not that his kids are much better but they're pretty much stupid beyond reason anyway. They don't care about anything more than what their father tells them to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Atkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture