Have you ever wished for a giant group chat filled with only people who give a damn about the climate crisis? Well, you’re in luck.



Today I’m announcing a new addition to the newsletter: HEATED Chats. It’s a private space in the Substack app to have conversations with me and each other about the topics we care about most.

Want a place to complain about fossil fuel ads in your favorite podcast? A place to discuss burnout and how to address it? A place to figure out how to source fossil fuel-free beauty products? A place to dissect the role of toxic masculinity in driving the climate crisis?

Those are the kind of things we’ll be doing in HEATED Chats. I’m hoping it will become a space where we can better connect as a community, and help each other realize that we’re not alone in caring about the planet’s future.

Particularly in light of the slow deterioration of Twitter’s moderation and harassment policies, I’m also hoping it will be a safe place for people to share their views on controversial subjects. Personal attacks will not be tolerated. Being a dick will get you banned.

HEATED Chats will occur on Thursdays. The first chat of every month will be free for all HEATED subscribers. The rest will be for paid subscribers only. (Sorry, gotta pay the bills somehow!)

To join me in today’s chat:

Download or update the free Substack app. The iOS app has been out for some time, but the Android app just got released today! Woooo.

Tap on the Chat icon —it’s the second from the left and looks like a couple of chat bubbles (see below).

That’s it! Jump into my first HEATED chat to reply. (It may come up a few minutes after this e-mail is sent out. If you don’t see it, just wait a second).

Today, we’ll be talking about burnout. This is a climate topic whether you realize it or not. Feel free to ask me anything about my burnout hiatus, or share how you’ve been experiencing burnout in your life. I’ll be writing more about it more in the coming months, but I figured now would a good time to start opening up.

If you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ. I truly don’t know more than what that document says, so don’t ask me! You can also e-mail support@substack.com.

Also: If you’d like to chat in person, HEATED will have a table at Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays rally in D.C. tomorrow! If you don’t remember, I spoke with Jane at a virtual Fire Drill Fridays rally last year, and interviewed her when I went to Minnesota to cover to Line 3 pipeline fight.

This’ll be the first in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally in nearly three years, so it should be pretty poppin’. It’s at 11am EST tomorrow, December 2, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., or you can watch it online.



Also, I’ll have free stickers. And buttons. Come by!